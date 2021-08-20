Season opening script flip: Trojans turn back Indians in Scioto County kick-off game

PORTSMOUTH — A first half defensive slug-fest turned into a one-sided affair. And just like that, the 2021 football season for southern Ohio teams is underway.

The 10-week dead sprint through the regular season began on Thursday with Portsmouth and Valley meeting for the 9th time since 2012 to open each team’s regular seasons and for the first time since 2019.

Portsmouth, after being shut-out on the scoreboard in the first half, scored 35 unanswered points and claimed their 5th-straight victory over the Indians 35-3 with their best defensive performance during their current five-win stretch against their neighbors to the north.

Yes, the Trojans kept Valley outside of the end-zone on Thursday, edging a prior defensive performance in a 35-7 win over the Indians in 2017.

Portsmouth forced three Valley turnovers (one interception, two lost fumbles) and held them to just 72 yards on 40 carries.

That includes a fourth quarter play that featured a 30-plus yard Valley loss on a high-snapped punt that resulted in a scoop and score by junior Beau Hammond. That score was capped by a Zach Roth made-XP, giving the Trojans their final score lead at 35-3 and began the OHSAA’s running clock for the final 7:03 of the game.

Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb and Valley coach Darren Crabtree both said the Trojans’ defensive front played a big factor in limiting Valley’s offensive attack on the ground.

“We thought our defense might wear down, but they kept going at. We were really proud of James Thurman, Brenden Truitt, those down four we had a good rotation. Cooper Maxie, Hayden Griffith, both the Poxes brothers, Jayvon Zurborg and Jalen Jones,” Kalb said. “That was something we were happy to see with our rotations and being able to limit their runs.”

“Their two defensive tackles did a great job of disrupting our offense. We weren’t able to get to their linebackers sometimes when we were trying to run the football,” Crabtree said. “They did a good job of stopping us running in the second half and forced us to throw the ball, at times we did well at times not so well.”

Valley led at halftime 3-0 after senior Chase Ruby’s 26-yard field goal attempt split the uprights on the south end of Trojan Coliseum as time expired in the first half.

A first quarter interception by senior Dariyonne Bryant of Indians junior Carter Nickel and a blocked kick attempt from the PHS 26-yard line stalled two of Valley’s first half drives that would have given them one or possibly two more scores.

“I liked the fact that we were ahead at half, but we missed two other scoring opportunities,” Crabtree said. “Get down inside the 20 and throw a pick in the first quarter and have a blocked field goal in the second quarter. Second half couldn’t get anything offensively and with the fatigue, it became difficult to get into any kind of rhythm.”

Portsmouth’s defense kept them in the game long enough so that when their offense got going, taking the game’s momentum was all they could do.

A 27-yard pass by Drew Roe to Reade Pendleton just 48 seconds into the second half gave the Trojans their first lead at 7-3. The play was set-up by a kickoff return by Donavan Carr to the Valley 22.

Hammond split the Indian defense for his first touchdown on the night, zooming to the end zone with relative ease on a 38-yard run with 6:02 left in the third quarter to extend Portsmouth’s lead to 14-3.

“The way we run our offense, we call a play, but Roe has options of where to go with the ball,” Kalb said. “As Roe goes left and right down the field, Beau (Hammond) went straight up the gut to put a lot of momentum in our favor.”

A pair of touchdown catches by Bryant — a 36-yard with :51 left in the third and a 20-yard with 7:39 left in the game — added to Portsmouth’s offensive attack.

Bryant pulled in six receptions for 80 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He was second only to Pendleton, who caught six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, in receiving yardage in Thursday’s win

Jayden Duncan had five catches for 34 yards in the victory.

“That’s the type of performance we know he (Bryant) is capable of. Those two catches and the interception were humongous,” Kalb said. “I think teams start focusing on Reade, big performance in our scrimmage last week, and that leaves our other guys to make plays. Jayden Duncan had some key, quick screens to keep the chains moving.”

Senior quarterback Drew Roe completed 18 passes on 31 attempts for 218 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in Valley territory that set-up Ruby’s field goal to end the first half.

Valley will open their home schedule next Friday when they welcome Coal Grove to Lucasville for a non-league affair. Coal Grove hosts Berne Union this Friday and with eight days to prepare, Crabtree is confident his team will show its’ resilience and bounce-back quickly.

“It’s a good, quality bunch of kids that won’t drop their head for very long,” Crabtree said. “They’re going to fight back and open up at home against Coal Grove next week.”

In a game that was a script-flip on the offensive side of the ball, the constant was the Trojans’ defense for all 48 minutes.

“One thing we take pride in is we’re going to give you 48 minutes of everything we have, defense definitely did that tonight,” Kalb said. “We changed up how we play defense where we have smaller, lower center of gravity on the D-line. Watching those break down, get parallel to the line of scrimmage — that’s text book.”

Portsmouth will play Portsmouth West next Saturday (August 28) at 7 p.m. at Northwest High School. The game is being played in McDermott due to the fact that the soon-to-be completed turf at West is not expected to be finished by game time next week.

BOX SCORE

Valley: 0 3 0 0 — 3

Portsmouth: 0 0 21 14 — 35

Total yards (Run-Pass): Valley — 136 (72-64) Portsmouth — 262 (218-44)

First downs: Valley — 13; Portsmouth — 12

Turnovers: Valley — 3; Portsmouth — 1

Penalties: Valley — 7 for 50; Portsmouth — 13 for 106

Portsmouth’s and Valley’s team captains met at midfield for the pregame coin toss prior to opening kickoff inside Trojan Coliseum on Thursday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Pregame-coin-toss-2.jpg Portsmouth’s and Valley’s team captains met at midfield for the pregame coin toss prior to opening kickoff inside Trojan Coliseum on Thursday. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart Portsmouth senior Dariyonne Bryant (3) crosses the goal line for his second of two touchdowns during the Trojans’ 35-3 win over Valley in both teams’ season-opening contest. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Bryant-Touchdown-_-PHS-Valley-2.jpg Portsmouth senior Dariyonne Bryant (3) crosses the goal line for his second of two touchdowns during the Trojans’ 35-3 win over Valley in both teams’ season-opening contest. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart Portsmouth junior wide receiver Reade Pendleton (40) placed a foot in-bounds on a pass from Drew Roe during the first half of the Trojans’ 35-3 win over Valley in their season opener. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Pendleton-_-PHS-Valley-2.jpg Portsmouth junior wide receiver Reade Pendleton (40) placed a foot in-bounds on a pass from Drew Roe during the first half of the Trojans’ 35-3 win over Valley in their season opener. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Trojans turn back Indians in Scioto County kickoff game

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved