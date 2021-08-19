Spartans stand ready

PORTSMOUTH — While one football season gets underway, another is coming to a close.

Garnering an unblemished 11-0 record (including playoffs), the Port City Spartans — a semi-pro football team in the Blue Collar Football League — is aiming to win two more games and the organization’s first-ever BCFL title.

The Spartans are owned by Joseph Parker, Matthew and Emily Owens, and Dusti Mogan and — like their namesake — call historic Spartan Municipal Stadium their home.

Port City is coached by head coach Datoine Robinson, defensive coordinator Michael Vermillion, and assistants Terrell Coleman, Kyle Howard, Shawn Parker, Mark Dheel, David Mallory, and Bobby Felder.

This Saturday, the Spartans will host the Columbus Gladiators (9-2) in the Eastern Conference championship game at Spartan Stadium in downtown Portsmouth.

Parker, who plays for the Spartans as well having an ownership stake, says it’s a special feeling for he and his team to have the opportunity to play their conference title game in such a historic venue.

“This is what every owner who has a team want’s to accomplish,” Parker said. “To have the game with home field advantage and be able to play in front of our hometown fans, it’s very special and exciting. I couldn’t be more proud of our team, coaches, and staff for pulling together and making this happen.”

The Spartans’ roster features a bevy of Scioto County products, including several Portsmouth High School graduates, and players who hale from Gallipolis, Columbus, Ironton, and a few Kentucky cities.

Two wins away from a league championship, Parker says their team members are challenging one another to see who can be the most-prepared as they aim for a BCFL title.

“We’re ready. Already since Monday, all we’ve had posts from guys on the team telling one another to stay hydrated, stay together, challenging each other in the weight room and encouraging everyone to be at practice,” Parker said. “We’re locked in and ready to go. We’re looking at it like it’s any other Saturday so we can come out and do what it takes to win.”

In building their 11-0 record prior to Saturday’s conference championship, the Spartans have allowed just 84 points in nine games (two wins by forfeit) for a 9.3 allowed points per game average.

Parker believes another strong defense performance from the unit he considers “the rock” of their team will be necessary in Saturday’s contest against the Gladiators.

“I would say our defense is the rock of the whole team. We’ve been able to shut teams out and shut teams down and keep teams off the scoreboard. Moving forward, that’s going to be the biggest part of getting us victories,” he said.

Kick-off between the Spartans and Gladiators from Spartan Municipal Stadium is set for Saturday, August 21st at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets for ages 12&up are $10 each, $3 for kids between the ages of 6-11 and for those with a military I.D., and children five years old or younger will be admitted for free.

A concession stand will be available for patrons wishing to attend the postseason contest.

“It’s going to be a fun-filled atmosphere, very family friendly,” Parker said. “The Spartans are going to keep it classy and the Gladiators have been around for awhile so we know they will too. We’re going to give people an action-packed game and give them something to watch.”

The Port City Spartans (11-0) will host the Columbus Gladiators (9-2) in the Eastern Conference championship game of the BCFL this Saturday (8/20) at Spartan Municipal Stadium. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Spartans-_-BCFL.jpeg The Port City Spartans (11-0) will host the Columbus Gladiators (9-2) in the Eastern Conference championship game of the BCFL this Saturday (8/20) at Spartan Municipal Stadium. Courtesy of Dylan Graham Photography https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Spartans-logo.jpg Courtesy of Dylan Graham Photography

BCFL’s Port City Spartans stretch unbeaten mark in playoffs

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

