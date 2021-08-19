Davis 2nd Baltimore product to SSU WBB

BALTIMORE, Md. — Finding and developing great players in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area has been DeWayne Burroughs’ speciality.

With the addition of Chowan (N.C.) transfer Jazmine Davis, Burroughs now has two players from Metro Baltimore whom he can develop at Shawnee State.

The Baltimore City College Prep School graduate, who played two seasons of basketball at NCAA Division II Chowan (N.C.), will make the trek northward to Shawnee State for the 2021-22 season.

Davis will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“It’s a chance for a new beginning and an opportunity to be placed on my career path,” Davis said, of joining the Shawnee State women’s basketball program. “Everyone at Shawnee State wants everyone to succeed.”

Davis — a 5-9 guard — averaged 10 points, 6.2 rebounds, two steals and an assist per game at BCCPS, before ending up at Chowan following her prep school days.

She then played for two seasons with the Hawks, seeing a season-high 14 minutes in Chowan’s first contest against Converse (S.C.) in January this past season — and matching her season-high of four points in Chowan’s second matchup against Converse as well as in a contest against Barton (N.C.) in the same month.

For Davis, the opportunity to simply have a platform to showcase her abilities is a great thrill for the hooper — who long dreamed of an opportunity to play basketball at the collegiate level.

“There are a lot of Baltimore basketball players with a lot of talent,” Davis said. “Most don’t have an opportunity, money or even know where to begin to display themselves. I’m very blessed to be able to show my basketball skills.”

In Burroughs, Davis sees not only a coach with a strong basketball acumen, but an individual with a great understanding of her journey, expectations, and overall goals.

“It was great knowing that we come from the same city,” Davis said of Burroughs. “He is a great guy. We relate, so he understands where I come from and where I am heading. He makes me feel comfortable as a coach.”

Davis, who plans to major in history while pursing a minor in criminal justice, is simply thrilled to see what she can accomplish while at SSU.

“At Shawnee State, I plan on breaking records on the court,” Davis said, “while maintaining my GPA above 3.6.”

