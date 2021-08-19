Redstreaks are stout with seniors

PIKETON — It seems only accurate to say that the 2021 Piketon Redstreaks football team are stout with seniors.

Members of the Class of 2022 makes up nearly 40-percent of Piketon’s roster (20 seniors of 52 team members) this fall and head coach Tyler Gullion says this group has taken charge in the run-up toward the season.

“Things have been going well. Good attendance in the offseason, good attitude, kids are working hard,” Gullion said. “We’ve got a big senior class — they know what we expect of them and they’ve done a good job leading.”

Returning for another season behind center is Gullion’s son, Levi Gullion. Levi combined for 664 combined yards of offense in the Redstreaks’ 53-51 playoff win over Minford last fall, scoring eight touchdowns in the victory.

Gullion’s top-two targets in that win, seniors Camren Loar and Johnny Burton, also return from a season that saw Piketon average nearly 33 points per contest in their 4-4 campaign.

“Three-year starter, he’s seen a lot and done a lot. Our senior wide receivers Johnny Burton and Camren Lore, those three been throwing to each other since they were in the fourth grade,” Tyler Gullion said, “Some really good chemistry there.”

Kydan Potts returns at the tight end position while Hunter McComas, Alex Jenkins, and Dawson Montgomery are three returning offensive lineman from a season ago.

On the defensive side of the ball, Gullion says his team’s experience is profound on the defensive line and in the secondary.

The coach said his staff’s plan is to use some of their roster’s more athletic players in the middle of their defense while they’ll face teams in their SVC schedule who frequently put points on the board.

“Trying to get as much speed, athletic ability as we can on the field. Our defensive backs, Johnny and Camren, both play corner. Carter Williams playing safety, they’re all seniors so they’ve played a lot,” Gullion said. Defensive line and defensive back is definitely where we’re most experienced. Our linebackers are where we have to find some guys. Trying to put some athletes there, let them run around and make plays for us.”

Gullion said one of his team’s goals with the new 16-team expanded playoff is being able to host a postseason game as one of the Division V, Region 19’s top-8 teams based on computer points.

“That would be a goal,” Gullion said, of making and hosting a playoff game. “We’d like to get in, make some noise and see what happens.”

Piketon will be vying for one of the top-spots in this year’s Scioto Valley Conference race after playing just five league games during the 2020 regular season.

Prior to their league schedule, the Redstreaks will host River Valley and Wellston in weeks one and two, respectively, before travelling south to face Valley in week three.

“It’s a good mix, good variety of coaching and variety of what we’ll see offensively and defensively. League’s going to be good, Paint Valley returns a lot and Unioto reloads every year. Zane Trace has a good core coming back, Adena has been good. Several of us going to vying for it the whole way.”

