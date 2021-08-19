Musketeers’ focus on game-readiness

LLOYD, Ky. — As the start of the regular season approaches, second-year Greenup County coach Zack Moore says his team is focused on being game-ready.

That preparation comes after a 2020 season that saw the Musketeers finish 2-4 without a full offseason of preparation prior due to COVID-19.

Preparation time has been abundant heading into this fall, and Moore believes that’s something will pay off over the course of the season.

“At first we found ourselves trying to go to fast, so we’ve had to pace ourselves in a good way,” Moore said, “To have a normal schedule has been great because it gives us time to install plays, teach concepts, and individual techniques that will help them be successful,” Moore said. “I think we’ve done as good as job as we could have expected. Now our guys are concentrating on being game-ready.

Although their skill positions will feature some new faces, their offensive line will return several players from a season ago, including senior Connor Lykins.

Brandon Holley, Mason Sammons, and Jack Gullett will be junior starters up-front, while Elijah Smith returns as the Musketeers’ center after starting as a freshman last fall.

“Strength of our team this year has to be our play on the offensive and defensive lines. That’s where most of our experience is. We’ve had as much talent as we have there since I’ve been here.”

Sophomore running back Ike Henderson will see significant time at tail back this fall, Moore says, and for good reason.

As a freshman, Henderson carried 22 times for a season-high 130 yards in Greenup’s week six loss to Breathitt County.

Moore says as of the preseason, freshman Tyson Sammons will be the Musketeers’ starting quarterback after 2020 starter Carson Wireman elected not to play football this fall.

“He really loves football. Always has a mentality where he doesn’t get rattled,” Moore said. “There may be times this year where his experience shows, but there’s only one way to get experience and that’s to play.”

Greenup will open with road games against Fleming County and Martin County in weeks one and two.

Their home opener will be versus Lawrence County on Sept. 3 before travelling to Boyd County in week four.

In total, six of the 10 regular season opponents Greenup will face will by county schools, something that Moore says was an emphasis in the run-up to creating their ‘21 schedule.

“We’re going to have to work hard every single week. We didn’t tee anyone up to get a win, what we did want to do is play more county schools like us. Picked up Boyd, Lawrence, Martin, Mason counties and those are programs familiar with winning and gives us some local flavor.”

The 2021 Greenup County Musketeers football team https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_220267124_568733990808803_7255447946331927430_n.jpg The 2021 Greenup County Musketeers football team Courtesy of T&L Photography

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

