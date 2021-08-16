SSU Elite Camp, Fall League canceled

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University men’s basketball program, out of precaution due to rising COVID-19 cases in the local area, has canceled the SSU Elite Camp and SSU Fall League for 2021.

Both events — the Elite Camp a one-day event during the third week of August and the Fall League a six-week jaunt full of games from late August through October — are expected to be rescheduled for next season.

Times and dates will be announced next summer as they become available.

