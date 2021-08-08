Coriell transfers from KCU to SSU WSOC

PORTSMOUTH — Adding a piece to a defensive back line is always going to be crucial in terms of depth.

That’s especially the case in the game of soccer, where conditioning is paramount.

Aurie Coriell, a standout defender who played at Minford High School before continuing her first two seasons of college competition at Kentucky Christian, plans to finish out her career with the Shawnee State women’s program — beginning with the 2021 season on forward.

For Coriell, the opportunity to play for the SSU women’s program represents a chance to simply become a better athlete at the sport she loves.

“Signing with SSU is the start of a new chapter in my soccer career,” Coriell said. “I hope to push and break the boundaries of the player that I was before.”

Coriell, who started for Minford through each of her four seasons with the Falcons, proved to be a tremendous back line player — being a key defensive figure for Shane Tieman’s club.

Coriell notched 10 goals and four assists combined during her final two seasons of high school competition, and was named to the all-SOC and all-Southeast District squads in each of her final three years.

Coriell earned two first-team and one second-team all-SOC designation to go along with two first-team all-Southeast District accolades and one Honorable Mention all-district honor as a senior, helping lead Minford to three .500 or better records in her four seasons — including a 12-6 mark in her junior season in 2017.

“Playing for Minford and Coach (Shane) Tieman was an honor,” Coriell said. “I really enjoyed representing Minford and playing alongside my teammates. In a conference that is growing in competitiveness, we did a lot of good things.”

At Kentucky Christian, Coriell continued to stand out above the crowd.

In fact, as a sophomore, she became a team captain for the Knights due to showing off the same reliable play and leadership that had made her such a factor at Minford.

Despite her solidified standing, Coriell continues to show that she likes a challenge.

In fact, Shawnee State’s main attraction — along with its distance to friends and family — was Natasha Ademakinwa’s and the entire Shawnee State coaching staff’s attention to detail on the women’s side of the coin.

“I chose Shawnee State because of the high standards the players are held to and the strong work ethic the team possesses,” Coriell said. “Being closer to home with friends and family is also a major plus.”

With her decision to transfer out of the way, Coriell is looking to become a major factor for Shawnee State — and help the Bears obtain their most successful campaign in school history.

The Bears’ 2011, 2014 and 2017 teams — which went 10-7, 10-9 and 10-6-2 — are the three most successful units to this point.

“At Shawnee, I hope to become the best player I can be,” Coriell said. “I want to help the program have the most successful season that it’s ever had.”

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.