SSU’s Thomas to speak at NABC Clinic

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State men’s basketball head coach DeLano Thomas will be one of a dozen speakers at the 2021 Fall NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) Championship Basketball Clinic in Kansas City, Mo. — as released by the NABC from Friday.

Thomas — who will be the only coach from a four-year institution not at the NCAA Division I level to speak at the clinic and one of only two from Ohio — will join notable figures such as Illinois’ Brad Underwood, South Carolina’s Frank Martin, USA Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Dan Hughes, Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates and 2019 NBA Champion head coach Nick Nurse, the latter of whom serves as the coach for the Toronto Raptors.

Kansas City’s version of the 2021 Fall NABC Championship Basketball Clinic will take place at Avila University in Kansas City from Friday, Sept. 10 thru Sunday, Sept. 12.

