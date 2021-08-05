Burg’s Dyer to SSU

WHEELERSBURG — It’s very possible that in the sport of baseball, running from base-to-base effectively may be one of the more underappreciated arts of the game itself.

However, if one has watched Case Dyer play, it’s clear that the Wheelersburg High School graduate not only appreciates the skill, but has made it the main trademark of his game.

Dyer, a four-year baseball letterwinner at Wheelersburg who also played for the Pirates’ football program, will continue his career at Shawnee State — as the 5-9, 165-pounder looks to make a similar impact in Shawnee State’s lineup.

For the soon-to-be freshman, the opportunity to suit up for a program where his uncle and Shawnee State alum Ted Tom once coached represents a source of unmistakable pride.

“It’s an honor to be able to continue my baseball career,” Dyer said. “I’ve been around the program for many years since my uncle, Ted Tom, was a coach down here. I’m just so excited to meet a new group of guys and get to work playing the sport that I love.”

As a senior at Wheelersburg, Dyer stepped up in a big way for the Pirates on the diamond, hitting .321 with 17 RBI while showcasing his strong speed throughout — as evidenced by going 12-for-12 in his stolen base attempts.

Dyer finished with a .409 on-base percentage, helping Wheelersburg claim a 15th-place ranking in the OHSAA Division III state polls at the end of the regular season.

Dyer did much the same with Portsmouth Post 23 over the current summer as well.

Post 23 went 15-4 during the regular season, and shared the SCOL Championship with Chillicothe Post 757, on a team that was coached — in part — by current SSU baseball product Drew Lowe.

“I take the baserunning aspect of the game very seriously,” Dyer said. “Being able to take extra bases and a running threat that the other team has to think about when you get on is something that I like. I don’t have the best build for this sport, but making up for it with my speed is the best feeling. As a result, I certainly take my speed and ability to run bases very seriously.”

Dyer’s baserunning ability was paramount through the 2021 season for the Pirates, which ultimately defeated Eastern Brown to claim the program’s first Division III Southeast District championship since 2017 — and advanced to the regional semifinals before falling to Minford by a 2-0 margin.

Along with playing baseball under former ‘Burg and Shawnee State legend Derek Moore, Dyer was a four-year letterwinner in football for the Pirates under Rob Woodward — with the Pirates winning the 2017 OHSAA Division V state championship in Dyer’s freshman season and advancing to the 2018 (Division V) state semifinals his sophomore year.

“I love playing at Wheelersburg,” Dyer said. “It’s where I grew up, and I just love being able to play for a great program. I believe that I did a decent job with my accomplishments at the ‘Burg. It’s one of the best feelings to have when you get to play for a program that has a tradition of winning like the ‘Burg.”

Following his playing days at Shawnee State, Dyer, who plans to major in sport management, wants to use his future bachelor’s degree to carve out a niche in coaching himself — and give back to the very sport that has helped him maturate into the player and person that he is today.

“Academically, I’m looking to get my bachelor’s degree,” Dyer said. “Following that, I’d like to try to find my way onto a staff as a graduate assistant. Athletically, I look to better my game and try to be a leader for the team. Most of all, however, I just want to experience the college lifestyle and have fun.”

For more information on the sport management major at Shawnee State, please visit https://www.shawnee.edu/areas-study/college-professional-studies/business-administration/bachelor-degrees/sport-management.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.

Wheelersburg High School graduate Case Dyer (4) will continue his academic and baseball career at Shawnee State University. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Case-Dyer.jpg Wheelersburg High School graduate Case Dyer (4) will continue his academic and baseball career at Shawnee State University. Courtesy of Ruth Boll