SSU ESports puts 14 on Academic all-NACE

PORTSMOUTH — The ESports program at Shawnee State University put 14 of its members on the academic all-NACE (National Association of Collegiate ESports) squad, according to a press release published by the gaming association.

Local natives Kolton Bauer and Patrick Redoutey, who each posted 4.0 GPAs, led the Bears on the academic list.

The Minford and Northwest alums have continued to represent their local communities in fine fashion, with Bauer having achieved over 95 hours of academic credit in biomedical sciences and Redoutey over 90 in digital simulation and game design.

Kevin Ralph, who posted a 3.9 GPA, joined Bauer and Redoutey in achieving high marks academically.

He has nearly 80 hours of academic credit as a digital simulation and game design major.

Alena Bruening, Shawn Turk, Carson Smith, Demetrius Reynolds and Chase Minor each obtained GPAs between the 3.65 to 3.75 range, with Bruening — who achieved a 3.72 GPA in biology — leading the charge.

Bruening graduated with over 120 hours of academic credit and a bachelor’s degree.

Turk, who posted a 3.71 GPA in digital simulation and game design, graduated with more than 150 hours of academic credit and a bachelor’s degree as well.

Smith holds a 3.69 GPA in health science and over 75 hours of academic credit, while Reynolds finished his academic career with a 3.66 GPA and over 135 hours of academic credit in digital simulation and game design.

Minor holds a 3.65 GPA in digital simulation and game design with 40 hours of academic credit.

Kathryn Davis (3.62 GPA, biomedical sciences, over 75 hours of academic credit) and Sam King (3.51 GPA, social sciences, 95 hours of academic credit) also posted strong GPAs, as did Patrick Broughton (3.58 GPA, over 115 hours of academic credit), Mark Schueler (3.56 GPA, 70 hours of academic credit) and Jonathan Reynolds (3.52 GPA, 135 hours of academic credit and a B.S. degree) — each of whom were game management majors.

Kyler Taylor, who held a GPA above 3.0 at the time of the all-Academic NACE submission deadline, was also honored.

He is also a digital simulation and game design major.

As a result of having 14 individuals achieve all-Academic NACE status, Shawnee State had the third-most academic honorees of any school competing in the sport.

Only St. Francis (Pa.) and St. Clair College (Windsor, Ont.) had more.

