SSU’s Hensley earns Academic All-American honors

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State graduate student Kierstin Hensley, behind her perfect 4.0 GPA as an occupational therapy major, became one of just two tennis players in the entire NAIA to be named to the CoSIDA-NAIA Women’s At-Large First-Team Academic All-American list — as announced by the association on Tuesday afternoon.

Hensley, who finished her first year of graduate school work in occupational therapy with a perfect 4.0 GPA and 31 hours of academic credit, went a perfect 12-0 in singles matches — while teaming with Claire Carruthers to go 10-3 at the No. 1 doubles slot.

Both tallies are new program records.

In each of her four seasons, Hensley was named first-team all-conference, earning three first-team all-Mountain East Conference honors at West Virginia State and a first-team all-MSC accolade at SSU.

The Russell (Ky.) High School graduate was a three-time Mountain East Conference Champion and a two-time NCAA Sweet 16 participant at WVSU.

Her CoSIDA Academic All-American honor made Hensley one of only five NAIA women’s tennis players in the entire country to be honored with first or second-team billing.

Georgia Gwinnett’s Maria Genovese — the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for the At-Large Division — was the additional first-team honoree while Tabor (Kan.)’s Olivia Brubacher, Indiana Tech’s Vero Jimenez and Cumberlands (Ky.)’s Tomoni Nagao earned second-team billing for the sport of tennis.

The CoSIDA Academic All-American At-Large Division honors the sports outside of the main stick-and-ball sports and cross country and/or track.

These sports include golf, bowling, swimming, dance, cheerleading, lacrosse and tennis.

