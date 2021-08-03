Quow signs with SSU WBB

PORTSMOUTH — In basketball lore, the bright lights of Brooklyn have produced some exceptional basketball talents.

Stephon Marbury, Lance Stephenson and Nancy Lieberman are just a few of the many notable names to have come out of one of New York City’s most well-known areas.

Now, the Shawnee State women’s basketball program will be a beneficiary to a top talent from Brooklyn.

Aniyah Quow, a 5-5 guard, will add needed depth to the guard rotation when the incoming freshman joins the SSU roster for the 2021-22 campaign.

“The opportunity to play at Shawnee State means a lot to me,” Quow said. “I’ve been underrated my entire life, so to have the opportunity to go to a four-year institution and get better everyday is what I want for myself.”

A crafty driver who is skilled with the basketball, Quow has spent much of her time honing her craft in the New Heights area of Brooklyn.

Quow spent her senior season at The Winchendon School (Mass.), which has been a launching pad for basketball players like Francisco Garcia — who played in the NBA for 11 seasons — and NCAA Division I stars Victor Page, Malcolm Grant and Jordan Henriquez.

Back home in Brooklyn, Quow also assisted in community efforts, even raising over $1,000 for the New Heights’ year-round integrated youth development program — College Bound.

“I invested a lot of time in community tournaments,” Quow said. “I just helped out where I could.”

Academically, Quow proved to be quite strong in the classroom, not only earning an ‘A’ average but also obtaining National Honor Society accolades.

The future nursing major only hopes to keep the momentum moving in a positive light when she officially arrives on Shawnee State’s campus in the fall semester.

“I’m just willing to continue to grow and learn as a basketball player,” Quow said. “I just want to keep learning and grow as not only a player, but as a person. I will be in a new environment, so that is exciting for me.

