Votto named July NL POTM

Angels right-hander/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Reds first baseman Joey Votto were named MLB’s Players of the Month for July on Monday.

Ohtani earned the American League Player of the Month Award presented by Chevrolet for the second straight month, becoming the first back-to-back Player of the Month Award winner in either league since Chase Headley in August and September of 2012, and the first in the AL since Josh Hamilton earlier in 2012.

The Halos superstar continued his two-way brilliance last month, producing nine homers, 19 RBIs, 16 walks and a .282/.396/.671 slash line in 23 games at the plate, and a 1.35 ERA with 17 strikeouts and one walk in 20 innings.

Ohtani is the current Major League home run leader with 37, and he has a 173 OPS+ as well as a 153 ERA+ this season.

As for Votto, this is his first National League Player of the Month Award presented by Chevrolet in his 15 seasons as a big leaguer, all with the Reds.

The first baseman homered in seven straight games from July 24-30 and came within inches of another on July 31 against the Mets, which would have tied the AL/NL record for consecutive games with a home run.

All told, Votto went deep 11 times in July and hit .319/.440/.734 with 19 walks and 25 RBIs in 26 games.

