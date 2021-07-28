E.J. Onu’s NBA Pre-Draft Bio

PORTSMOUTH — In less than a day’s time, E.J. Onu will find out what his future NBA Draft status holds.

The 6-11 graduate of Shawnee State University’s exercise science program and a member of the 2021 NAIA National Championship-winning men’s basketball program has continued to hold steady or raise his draft stock with his workouts for various NBA franchises prior to Thursday’s draft.

The NBA Draft will be aired live beginning at 8 p.m., with the first round (first 30 picks) on ABC and both the first and second rounds on ESPN.

In all, Onu has worked out for 13 franchises, according to Beyond Athlete Management — as the graduate prepares for what will most likely be a life-changing night.

If Onu is drafted, he will become the first player from the NAIA ranks to be drafted since Gaylon Nickerson was drafted with the 34th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 1994.

Onu would also be the first player with any basketball ties to Scioto County to be drafted by an NBA franchise since 1992, when Brett Roberts — a South Webster native and who later played at Morehead State — was drafted with the 54th and final pick of that year’s draft by the Sacramento Kings.

The franchises that Onu has worked out for in alphabetical order:

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Charlotte Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Indiana Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz

Along with those workouts in individual team settings, Onu also worked out in front of scouts from various franchises at the NBA G-League Elite Camp and the Beyond Athlete Management Pro Day.

