PRP hosts Night for the Kids

Portsmouth Raceway Park hosted a big night for the little kids over the weekend with big money on the line for 410 Winged Sprint Cars.

Saturday was Jackie Boggs Night for The Kids presented by 4B Motorsports highlighted by The Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association-sanctioned Bobby Morgan Memorial. Cole Duncan prevailed in the Sprints. Shannon Thornsberry was the winner in the Late Models. Brian Skaggs took the checkers in the Modifieds, and Zach Pendleton got it done in the Sport Mods.

The Bobby Morgan Memorial Sprint Car Feature witnessed three different leaders and had a thrilling finish as Circleville’s Cole Duncan and Marysville’s Jake Hesson battled it out for the top spot with one slider after another countered by a crossover move. The two went back and forth several times in the closing laps.

Duncan fought his way up from eighth position to take to the win. Hesson was the runner-up. Fairmount, IN’s Brandon Wimmer came from seventh to finish third. Bainbridge’s Ryan Broughton moved up from 10th to fourth. Vandalia’s Cale Stinson fought his way all the way from 20th to fifth driving a car owned by Ashland, KY’s Eddie Slone.

Early on in the race, Fredericktown’s Tyler Street appeared to be the man to beat. He led the first 10 laps until getting into the wall in the middle of turns three and four. Just moments after that occurrence, Hunter Lynch slammed the turn three wall bringing out a red flag. Thankfully, the 18-year-old from Ostrander got out of the car unharmed.

During the stoppage, Street’s crew changed his right rear tire, which sent him to the back. He managed to work his way back up to sixth. Myrtle Beach, SC’s Connor Leoffler moved up from 22nd to seventh. Todd Kane, Jamie Myers, and Nate Reeser rounded out the top 10.

Orient, OH’s Bryan Nuckles was the fast qualifier in the Sprint Cars turning a lap clocked at 14.264 seconds. He started The Bobby Morgan Memorial in sixth and moved up as high as second before having to drop out on lap 16.

Like the Sprint Car Feature, the Giovanni’s Pizza Late Model A-Main had its fair share of excitement. Wheelersburg’s Nick Bocook led the first 15 laps before giving way to Martin, KY’s Shannon Thornsberry. While Bocook kept his machine on the bottom, Thornsberry discovered that the top groove had plenty of bite, and he rode the high line to winner’s circle for his first PRP victory of 2021.

Finishing behind Thornsberry and fast qualifier Nick Bocook was Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Delmas Conley from Wheelersburg. Ashland, KY’s Kirk Phillips was fourth, and Fayetteville’s Mike Meyers rounded out the top five. Kevin Wagner, Audie Swartz,

Josh Bocook, Robert Starret, and Charlie Swartz’s 15-year-old grandson Lucas Crooks completed the top 10.

Pedro’s Brian Skaggs had yet another dominant showing in The Local Happenings App Modified Division. He posted fast time in The Dynamic Shock Services Modified Time Trials, led every lap of his heat, and paced the field throughout the entire Modified A-Main en route to his third win of the season. Ervin Vance, Anthony Slusher, Jason Bilyeu, Tyler Smith, Jeremy Rayburn, Tony DeHart, Doug Adkins, Jeremy Lewis, and Adam Colley rounded out the top 10.

Zack Pendleton had everyone covered in the Sport Mod Division. Like Skaggs in the Modifieds, Pendleton won for the third time this season in the Sport Mods. The Stout racer and four-time PRP track champ led the entire A-Main. Completing the top 10 were Luke Jordan, Jason Spillman, Danny Hamilton Jr, Branden Colley, Elliot Eschmann, Jeromy Brady, Dillon Hamilton, Dan Aldridge Jr, and Stevie Thornsberry.

PRP will be off this coming weekend and will return to action on Saturday, August 7th for the Lemley Motorsports Mod Squad Spectacular paying $3,000 to the Modified Feature winner. Also on the card will be Late Models, Limited Lates, and Sport Mods. The Mary’s Clothesline Backup Giveaway is also slated for August 7th. The first 200 children through the gate will receive a free backup filled with school supplies courtesy of Marcie and Linda Barlow.