SSU’s Kline named 1st-team Academic All-American

PORTSMOUTH — Having recently enjoyed a record-setting season and the fruits of said campaign on the diamond, Shawnee State slugger Jacob Kline capped off his successful 2021 season by becoming the first baseball player in SSU history to obtain CoSIDA-NAIA Academic All-American honors.

Kline was one of only two players in the Mid-South Conference, and one of only 22 players nationally in the NAIA, to be so honored.

Kline, who was one of 11 players nationally to make the CoSIDA-NAIA Academic All-American First Team, used his 3.92 GPA and an outstanding season where the junior hit a school-record 20 home runs with 66 RBI on a .365 batting average to earn first-team accolades.

At season’s end, Kline was one of two players on the Shawnee State roster — the other being Levi Jones — to earn first-team all-MSC accolades for his play on the diamond.

Kline also achieved the team’s highest GPA with his 3.92 mark as an information security major, and is the only player on the roster to have appeared and started in each of SSU’s 66 contests over the last two seasons.

Kline was one of only three juniors in the entire country to be honored with Academic All-American honors — and one of just two to earn first-team billing.

He becomes the second person to earn CoSIDA Academic All-American honors at Shawnee State this month alone, as Kevin de Lange earned CoSIDA-NAIA Academic All-American honors and was named the CoSIDA-NAIA Academic All-American Team Member of the Year earlier in July.

