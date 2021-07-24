SSU 2021 tennis schedules released

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University men’s and women’s tennis teams will play in six and five matches respectively when Steve Boone’s programs take to the court during the Fall 2021 semester — according to a schedule release put out by Boone on Friday morning.

Shawnee State’s tennis season starts when the Bears travel to Marietta for back-to-back matches against NCAA Division III opponent Marietta College (Friday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m.) and fellow NAIA foe Concordia (Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m.).

The men’s team then faces West Virginia State at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 in the home opener at Daehler.

Both programs conclude their official fall schedule with home bouts in two of their final three countable matches, with a road contest at Wittenberg (Wednesday, Sept. 29, 3 p.m.) sandwiched in between home dates with Indiana University-East (Saturday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m.) and Ohio Christian (Wednesday, Oct. 6, 3 p.m.).

For more information on the men’s and women’s tennis schedules, please visit http://www.ssubears.com/schedule/0/15.php and http://www.ssubears.com/schedule/0/9.php.

