SSU’s Hamilton earns MSC AD of Year

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University athletic director Jeff Hamilton was named as the Mid-South Conference’s Athletic Director of the Year for the 2020-21 season, as announced by conference officials on Thursday morning.

Having served as Shawnee State’s Athletic Director since 2008, Hamilton has overseen several major growths in the SSU athletic department, from the amount of sports that have been fielded (13 to 21 over the past decade) to the various athletic renovations and additions that have been made in just the past three years (Daehler Tennis Center, Warsaw Aquatic Center, Student Rec Center, Performance Athletic Weight Room and Waller Gymnasium floor renovations).

Over that time, Hamilton has not only served as SSU’s Athletic Director, but has also served as a Title IX Deputy.

He’s also overseen Shawnee State’s athletic and academic success, as evidenced by the 119 Academic all-MSC and 81 NAIA Scholar-Athletes that SSU had during the 2020-21 season, as well as the 13 athletic programs which achieved a 3.0 GPA or above in 2020-21 — up from eight in 2019-20.

Hamilton enjoyed his first national championship when the men’s basketball team at Shawnee State took home the 2021 NAIA National Championship under Hamilton’s former player, DeLano Thomas, in March.

Hamilton coached the Shawnee State men’s basketball program from 2002 to 2017, after serving a season under current NCAA Division I head coach Geno Ford as an assistant during the 2001-02 season — and coached the men’s basketball program while serving as athletic director simultaneously from 2008 to 2017.

In addition to his MSC AD of the Year Award, Hamilton earned the Mid-South Conference’s Coach of the Year honor in men’s basketball following the 2015-16 season.

