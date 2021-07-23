Ademakinwa earns MSC Coaching for Significance Award

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University women’s soccer head coach Natasha Ademakinwa was awarded with the Mid-South Conference’s Coaching for Significance Award, as announced by conference officials on Thursday morning.

The fourth-year head coach, who has led Shawnee State from a 5-11-1 mark to 6-12-0 to 8-7-0 in her first three years of competition, has established a strong culture around the program.

On and off of the pitch, Ademakinwa has served SSU Athletics in a fine manner.

A member of the SSU Athletic Leadership Team, Ademakinwa has improved Shawnee State from a 5-11-1 unit in 2018 to an 8-7 record this past season.

SSU went 5-6 in Mid-South Conference play, finishing seventh in a conference that produced five NAIA National Tournament qualifiers.

Academically, Shawnee State’s women’s soccer program has excelled under Ademakinwa’s direction.

She helped put a school record 11 players on the Academic all-MSC list, with nine of those players obtaining GPAs high enough to qualify for NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors — a department-wide high.

Counting freshmen, 18 of Ademakinwa’s 22 players that competed for her during the 2020-21 academic year held at least a 3.26 GPA or above.

In 2019, Olivia Ball and Jill Kelly each earned CoSIDA-NAIA Academic All-District honors — and obtained CoSIDA-NAIA Academic All-America honors for the program.

Heading into the Fall 2021 semester, Ademakinwa returns eight of her 11 starters on the pitch from the 2020 season — to go along with an eight-member recruiting class.

