Shockers finish runners-up in Region V

CHILLICOTHE — The Waverly Post 142 Shockers won three-straight games over SCOL opponents to put them in the championship game of the Region V Senior Legion tournament.

After dropping the opening game of the Region V tourney to Hillsboro Post 129 8-3, the Shockers defeated Portsmouth Post 23 12-1, Hillsboro Post 129 6-4, and Chillicothe Post 757 12-8.

Needing two wins to win the championship after a loser’s bracket run, Waverly fell 16-3 at the hands of the Region V champion, Yeager-Benson Post 199. Post 199 out-scored Portsmouth, Chillicothe, and Waverly by a combined 31-8 in three games to win the Regional championship.

Post 199 will be among eight region championship teams from the state of Ohio competing in the Senior Legion state tournament at Beavers Field in Lancaster.

Day one of the Sr. Legion state tournament will begin on Tuesday, July 27 at 9:00 a.m.

