Cadogan earns MSC Coaching for Significance award

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University swimming head coach Gerald Cadogan was awarded with the Mid-South Conference’s Coaching for Significance Award — as announced by conference officials on Thursday morning.

Despite being a full-time staff member at nearby Portsmouth High School – and coaching football, swimming and track and field for PHS — Cadogan has not only thrived in his role as the Shawnee State swimming coach, but continues to excel in said role on a daily basis.

With just over a year from his hiring month to the start of competition, Cadogan not only assembled two competitive squads, but produced Shawnee State’s first-ever NAIA All-American in the sport.

Kenzie Pennington earned third-team all-MSC accolades in the 100 and 200 yard breaststroke events, while setting an NAIA provisional time.

The women’s swimming program also achieved the third-highest athletic-department wide GPA (3.64) of the 21 sponsored sports at SSU under his tutelage.

This, while competing amid a pandemic no less.

As big as an impact as Cadogan has had as a sports figure in Portsmouth as a former five-sport athlete, he’s made a bigger impact off of the various playing surfaces that he has participated in.

Cadogan has put together sponsored camps that he runs in the community, has played an integral part in the Spartan Municipal Stadium Renovation Project which won a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant, and has — above all else — represented his community with the utmost class.

Cadogan — a former Division I athlete who started on the offensive line at Penn State and obtained First-Team all-Big Ten, Academic all-Big Ten and Academic All-American honors — enjoyed a professional career in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts, and brief stints in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

For the 2021-22 season, both of Shawnee State’s top swimmers on the female and male spectrum — Pennington and Cody Borsini — return.

Eight of Shawnee State’s nine female swimmers from the spring portion of the year return — with four new additions — while the men’s roster sees five of its seven spring participants return to go along with a seven-man recruiting class.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.