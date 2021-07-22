Bengals announce 1st Ring of Honor class

The Cincinnati Bengals today announced Ken Anderson and Ken Riley will join Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz in the inaugural Ring of Honor class. Season Ticket Members selected Anderson and Riley from a ballot that featured 17 former players.

The Ring of Honor induction ceremony will take place during halftime on Sept. 30, when the Bengals play on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, the Bengals will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the 1981 team’s Super Bowl appearance during a pregame ceremony.

“We have a long history of players, many of them great players. Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are at the top of that list of great players,” said Bengals President Mike Brown. “They were the type of players that we like to think our team is all about. I am pleased they are the top picks of the fans.”

Anderson’s 16 seasons are the most by a Bengals player. The four-time Pro Bowler played 192 games in a career highlighted by leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl while winning the NFL MVP and passing title in 1981. Anderson is one of five players in NFL history to win at least four league passing titles, and the only one to win consecutive passing titles in two different decades — 1974-75 and 1981-82.

“The Bengals organization is very special to me, and I’m so proud to be a part of the inaugural class,” said Anderson. “We have a great football tradition. It’s one of winning, it’s one of playing hard. That goes back to the Paul Brown days. I’m glad that can be recognized. I think back to those days because I think those days are coming again.”

Riley’s 65 career interceptions are the fifth most all-time, and the most by a pure cornerback in the NFL. Riley played in a Bengals-record 207 games as the only defender in team history to play 15 seasons. He holds the team record for interception return yards (596) and interception returns for touchdowns (5).

“The Ring of Honor is the Mount Rushmore for the Bengals. It’s incredible for my father to be included in the inaugural class,” said Riley’s son, Ken Riley II. “To be recognized by the fans, that makes it even more special. My father would receive so much love every time he came back to Cincinnati, and to have them vote him in makes it that much sweeter.”

The Ring of Honor recognizes former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise’s history and tradition. The Ring of Honor will be displayed on the East facade inside Paul Brown Stadium and live on Bengals digital channels. For more information, visit bengals.com/ringofhonor.

