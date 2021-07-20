Shockers top Post 23

CHILLICOTHE — The third time was the charm for Waverly Post 142.

In their third meeting of the summer Senior Legion with SCOL foe Portsmouth Post 23 in the Region V tournament, the Shockers bested Portsmouth 12-1 in six innings.

Despite the Post 23 Dickeys sweeping the two-game regular season series between the pair by a run apiece (4-3, 1-0), it was Waverly that made the most of its’ opportunity in a win-or-go-hame contest.

Waverly tallied 17 hits and brought home 12 runs while holding Portsmouth to just three hits and a single run in the third inning.

A two RBI fielder’s choice by Roger Woodruff scored Alex Boles and LT Jordan to put the Shockers ahead 2-0 in the top of the first. Weston Roop then singled to score Woodruff to add on in a three-run first by Waverly.

Jordan singled to score Hunter Edwards with one out in the top of the second to make it 4-0 Waverly before a scoreless third.

Mason Montgomery drove in Daewin Spence on a sacrifice fly to center field and moved to Case Dyer to third on the same play, putting Portsmouth on the board but trailing 4-1.

Dakota Secrest drove in Edwards and Boles on a two RBI single with one out. Derek Eblin then made it 8-1 on a two RBI single with two outs, scoring Jordan and Secrest.

Waverly plated four more runs in the top of the sixth to take a double-digit lead and put into effect a run-rule, ending the contest after Post 23’s at-bats in the sixth.

Mason Ratcliff was the Shockers’ winning pitcher, allowing no walks, three hits, and striking out five in six complete innings.

Waverly Post 142 improved to 8-12 with the win and faced Hillsboro Post 129 in Region V tournament play in another win-or-go-home contest at V.A. Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_Waverly-Post-142-shocker-logo-1-2-1-3.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_Post-23-logo-1.jpg

Advance in Region V tournament