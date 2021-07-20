EB’s Cox to golf at SSU

WINCHESTER — Having the opportunity to continue growing relationships while playing the sport that one loves is certainly a must for any person coming out of high school.

For Allie Cox, the chance to play collegiate golf at Shawnee State is that opportunity.

Cox, who played at Eastern Brown High School in Winchester, will be a part of Shawnee State’s women’s golf program for the 2021-22 season on forward.

For Cox, the opportunity to play alongside many of her fellow Southeast District competitors — along with the chance to play for SSU head coach Dave Hopkins — is a great blessing.

“I’m truly honored to have been given the chance to play for Shawnee State,” Cox said. “Golf has been a huge part of my high school career. I have met many of my close friends while playing. I’m thankful to be continuing my education as well as improving my game over the next couple of years, while meeting other players. Playing at a collegiate level has been a goal of mine, as my Dad and I both have had since he first taught me to play. I have a lot to learn about the game and can’t wait to see my skill level grow.”

At Eastern Brown, Cox, who played golf and softball, was a four-year member of both programs.

In golf, Cox helped contribute to a runner-up finish in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) standings as a freshman — and finished 56th in the OHSAA Division II Southeast Sectional Tournament at Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe in a large 94-player field.

Beyond that, however, Cox also took advantage of her academic experiences, participating in student council and art club.

She was also a member of Eastern Brown’s pep club.

“Eastern Brown gave me the chance to get a jump start on my college education in which I was able to start my associate’s degree,” Cox said. “Over the years at Eastern, I was able to play a variety of sports in which the school always supported each athlete. This made it easier to continue playing the sports that I loved.”

“The girls on both teams were always very supportive,” Cox said. “I was able to make a second family in both sports. I got to watch our program grow over the last couple of years from only having a few girls. Having the experience of being on both teams really helped shape me into the person that I am today. I have nothing but love for my teammates.”

With Hopkins, Cox was impressed with the veteran head coach’s attention to the educational aspect of SSU — which made her decision a crystal clear one.

“It was clear that he was more interested in my education and made sure that it was a clear priority that my education would come first over all,” Cox said. “This truly shows the type of program that he runs, and I am excited to be a part of it.”

With her decision wrapped up, the future biology major simply wants to get the most out of her abilities as she possibly can — both academically and athletically.

“I would like to improve my golf game and go as far as I can,” Cox said. “I hope to succeed academically and do my part as a Shawnee State student, and will do my best to uphold my end of the bargain there while I’m attending SSU.”

