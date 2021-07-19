Post 23 falls to Yeager-Benson in Region V tourney

CHILLICOTHE — In game two of the Senior Legion Region V postseason tournament, the Portsmouth Post 23 Dickeys fell to Yeager-Benson Post 199 at V.A. Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe by a score of 11-2.

This contest marked the third in three tries Post 23 fell to Post 199, doing so twice additionally in the Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament at the end of June by a combined score of 19-4.

Post 23 was named the No. 2-seed in the Region V tournament after splitting the SCOL title with Chillicothe Post 757. After a rescheduling and a rain-out at the end of last week, Post 23 and Post 757 were unable to play for a third time this season.

Thus, a coin flip was done prior to the bracket release to determine who out of Post 23 and Post 757 would be the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.

Post 757 won said coin flip and was named the No. 1 seed, earning a bye to face the winner of No. 3 seed Waverly and No. 4 Hillsboro.

Earning the No. 2 seed, Post 23 earned the opportunity to face Yeager-Benson who is seemingly the early favorite for this year’s Region V Tournament.

“We played them earlier in the summer at the Jim Jadwin Tournament, used Daewin Spence that day, so we knew they were going to ready to hit the fastball,” Post 23 coach Drew Lowe said, after the game. “Plan today was to use Cam Carpenter for 3-4 innings, have him use his breaking ball and that’s what he did. It kept the game within reach. Made a pitching change and things started to go downhill.”

Both teams played a scoreless first three innings before Post 199 took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth and held on through the end of the contest.

A leadoff double by Caleb Partin got 199’s scoring going in the fourth as he was scored by Jimmy Ramsey on a sac fly with one out.

A two RBI double by Wyatt Fisher made it 3-0 Post 199 and ended Post 23’s Cam Carpenter’s day on the mound.

Yeager-Benson would score eight runs in the final three innings, but surrendered a pair of runs to Post 23 in the bottom of the sixth to end the shutout.

Post 23 will face Waverly Post 142 back at V.A. Memorial Stadium on Tuesday with a 10 a.m. first pitch.

Portsmouth won a pair of games versus Waverly during their regular season, each by one run at 1-0 and 4-3.

This time, both teams will square off with the end of their season on the line if a loss is the final result.

“It’s win or go home baseball. Just have to ask the kids to show up and go hard, it’s all you can ask for at this point,” Lowe said. “10 a.m. game we’ll make sure they’re woken up and ready to go.”

