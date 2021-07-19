Hillsboro defeats Waverly in Region V opening game

CHILLICOTHE — Waverly Post 142 dropped its’ opening round game of the Region V Senior Legion tournament, falling to Hillsboro Post 129 8-3 early Monday morning at V.A. Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

Hillsboro and Waverly (7-13) have played each other three times since July 10 — the latter two contests going the way of Post 129 by a combined score of 11-3.

Post 142 held a 3-1 lead through the contest’s first four frames, but was out-scored 7-0 in the last three innings.

Tanner Warner doubled to right field to bring the score within a run at 3-2 in the top of the fifth before a two RBI triple by Hunter Burns gave Hillsboro its’ first lead of the game at 4-3.

A two RBI double by Burns in the top of the seventh scored Curtis and Captain to give Post 129 a 6-3 lead. Hillsboro’s Utility Hunter hit an inside the park home run that scored Brayden Kissling who reached via fielder’s choice to put Post 129 ahead by the game’s final score.

Roger Woodruff was Waverly’s starting pitcher in the loss, allowing four earned runs and seven hits in four and two-third innings.

Ben Flanders and Weston Roop each allowed two hits in relief and a combined three earned runs.

Brad Miller pitched a complete game for Hillsboro, allowing only four Waverly hits and striking out 10 hitters.

Woodruff, Derek Eblin, and Roop each drove in a run in the game’s first three frames.

Hillsboro faced No. 1-seed Chillicothe Post 757 in the third game on Monday, while Waverly will face Portsmouth Post 23 Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in a win-or-go-home scenario in the Region V Tournament.