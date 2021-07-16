Jr. Shockers advance in state tourney

LANCASTER — The Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers won 15-7 over Utica Post 92 to advance in the American Legion junior state tournament at Lancaster’s Beavers Field.

The win over Utica puts the Jr. Shockers in the finals of the winner’s bracket where they will have Sylvania Post 468 on Friday at 4 p.m.

Hunter Edwards and Carter Nickel each drove in a pair of RBI in the victory, while Christian Horn, Chris Queen, and Garrett Moore had an RBI apiece.

Aodhan Queen delivered another Shockers run courtesy of a solo home run in their eight-run decision.

Nickel got the start and the win for Waverly, striking out eight batters in the winning effort.

“Win and advance. We started the game off a little rough but our team never laid down and battled on offense and scored in every inning but one,” Waverly coach Trey Clemmons said. “We’re on a 5 game win streak, our team is having fun, dugout is alive. Shockers are rolling.”