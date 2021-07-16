TSJGT visits Creekside

LAVALETTE — The Tri-State Junior Golf Tour made its’ annual return to Creekside Golf Club in Lavaelette, West Virginia earlier this week.
48 Participants ranging from 7-18 years of age continued in the TSJGT’s 2021 tour across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia area courses.
7-9 Division
Flight One
Sean Lucas 52 — Ashland, Ky.
Emma Dodson 56
Benton Price 58
Flight Two
Nicholas Webb 46 — Olive Hill, Ky.
Bentley Setters 61
Kamden VanDeusen 65
10-12 Division
Flight One
Bryant Stephens 40 — Flatwoods, Ky.
Rylan Beighle 40 — Morehead, Ky.
JJ Smith 43
Flight Two
Jasper Price 50 — Waverly, Oh.
Emmitt Price 60
Aubrey Brady 68
13-15 Division
Flight One
Brody Kilburn 76 — Ashland, Ky.
Sammy Shy 79
Blake Cook 86
Michael Shy 86
Carson Davis 89
Braeden Cardwell 93
Carson Blevins 104
Flight Two
Nathan Webb 84
Jacob Layne 89
Alec Conway 100
Chris Hall 103
Michael Blair 106
Kiefer McCalvin 136
Girls Division 13-18
Morgan Kennedy 83 — Ashland, Ky.
Kileigh Mitchell 86
Lauren Nolty
Emi Ledford 98
Laney Sorrell 104
Kinzie Kilgore 107
Sidnea Belville 108
16-18 Division
Flight One
Daulton McDonald 74 — West Union, Oh.
Brynden Roark 75
Laith Hamid 76
Tyson Webb 77
Gunner Cassity 81
Titus McGlone 81
TJ Holt 85
Flight Two
Gavin Baker 86 — Portsmouth, Oh.
Alex Deborde 88
Gabe Dettwiller 91
Jacob Baker 92
JD Montgomery 97
Jackson McComas 98