TSJGT visits Creekside

LAVALETTE — The Tri-State Junior Golf Tour made its’ annual return to Creekside Golf Club in Lavaelette, West Virginia earlier this week.

48 Participants ranging from 7-18 years of age continued in the TSJGT’s 2021 tour across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia area courses.

7-9 Division

Flight One

Sean Lucas 52 — Ashland, Ky.

Emma Dodson 56

Benton Price 58

Flight Two

Nicholas Webb 46 — Olive Hill, Ky.

Bentley Setters 61

Kamden VanDeusen 65

10-12 Division

Flight One

Bryant Stephens 40 — Flatwoods, Ky.

Rylan Beighle 40 — Morehead, Ky.

JJ Smith 43

Flight Two

Jasper Price 50 — Waverly, Oh.

Emmitt Price 60

Aubrey Brady 68

13-15 Division

Flight One

Brody Kilburn 76 — Ashland, Ky.

Sammy Shy 79

Blake Cook 86

Michael Shy 86

Carson Davis 89

Braeden Cardwell 93

Carson Blevins 104

Flight Two

Nathan Webb 84

Jacob Layne 89

Alec Conway 100

Chris Hall 103

Michael Blair 106

Kiefer McCalvin 136

Girls Division 13-18

Morgan Kennedy 83 — Ashland, Ky.

Kileigh Mitchell 86

Lauren Nolty

Emi Ledford 98

Laney Sorrell 104

Kinzie Kilgore 107

Sidnea Belville 108

16-18 Division

Flight One

Daulton McDonald 74 — West Union, Oh.

Brynden Roark 75

Laith Hamid 76

Tyson Webb 77

Gunner Cassity 81

Titus McGlone 81

TJ Holt 85

Flight Two

Gavin Baker 86 — Portsmouth, Oh.

Alex Deborde 88

Gabe Dettwiller 91

Jacob Baker 92

JD Montgomery 97

Jackson McComas 98