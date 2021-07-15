Valley 10/11/12 Little League softball team won the District 11 tournament championship and advanced to the Little League state tournament at Cederquist Park in Ashtabula, Ohio. Valley finished their tournament run as state runner-up to Canfield on Saturday.

