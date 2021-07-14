SSU MSOC releases 2021 schedule

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University men’s soccer program will play a full 18-game slate during the coming season, with SSU hosting 11 of those 18 regular-season contests under 23rd-year head coach Ron Goodson.

The SSU men open up the official athletic contests for the entire athletic department when the Bears take on Concordia (Mich.) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 on the Shawnee Turf grounds.

A road bout at West Virginia Tech follows on Saturday, Aug. 21 in Beckley, W. Va.

From there, the Bears play three of their next four games at home, with Mount Vernon Nazarene (Wednesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.) and Bluefield, Va. (Tuesday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m.) both coming to Portsmouth to play at Shawnee Turf.

A road bout with Ohio Christian (Thursday, Sept. 2) and a home contest against Trinity Christian College (Monday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.) then follow, while a matchup against archrival Rio Grande (Saturday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.) rounds out the non-conference slate.

From there, SSU takes a 10-day break before getting back to the remainder of its schedule with conference play.

Notable home conference games are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 29 — Thomas More, 7 p.m., Shawnee Turf

Saturday, Oct. 2 — HOMECOMING, Georgetown, 1 p.m., Shawnee Turf

Friday, Oct. 8 — Tennessee-Southern, 7 p.m., Shawnee Turf

Sunday, Oct. 10 — Cumberland (Tenn.), 3:30 p.m., Shawnee Turf

Thursday, Oct. 21 — Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), TBA, Shawnee Turf

Saturday, Oct. 23 — Bethel (Tenn.), 3 p.m., Shawnee Turf

Wednesday, Oct. 27 — Pikeville, 7 p.m., Shawnee Turf

As a unit, the men’s soccer program holds upside heading into the 2021 season.

SSU’s top three points scorers from last season — Kevin de Lange, Joao Toledo and Thierry van den Bergh — are all back to head up the output, as is goalkeeper Bas Markus.

de Lange, who has earned second-team all-MSC recognition in each of the past three seasons — was named the CoSIDA-NAIA Academic All-District Team Member of the Year for men’s soccer.

