SSU WSOC releases 2021 schedule

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University women’s soccer program will play a full 18-game slate during the coming season, with SSU hosting 11 of those 18 regular-season contests under fourth-year head coach Natasha Ademakinwa.

The Bears will also host two non-countable scrimmage contests during the month of August — bringing its total amount of home games to 13 in 20 appearances on the Shawnee Turf.

Sandwiched in between the two scrimmages against Rio Grande (Wednesday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.) and Rochester, Mich. (Thursday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m.), Shawnee State gets its regular season underway as the Bears face West Virginia Tech in a road contest on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. in Beckley, W. Va.

The Bears then take on Ohio Christian the following weekend at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Circleville.

The final day of August represents the women’s soccer team’s first home opener — as Shawnee State takes on Bluefield (Va.) at 6 p.m. on the Shawnee Turf grounds, beginning a streak where SSU plays four out of five at home.

In that stretch, the Bears play Union (Ky.) on the road on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. in Barbourville, Ky., then return home to play Trinity Christian (Ill.), Point Park (Pa.) and Lourdes on Monday, Sept. 6, Wednesday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 11, respectively.

The matchup against Trinity Christian begins at noon on Labor Day, while the Point Park and Lourdes contests begin at 5 p.m.

From there, SSU takes a 10-day break before getting back to the remainder of its schedule with conference play.

Notable home conference games are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 29 — Thomas More, 5 p.m., Shawnee Turf

Saturday, Oct. 2 — HOMECOMING, Georgetown, 3 p.m., Shawnee Turf

Friday, Oct. 8 — Tennessee-Southern, 5 p.m., Shawnee Turf

Sunday, Oct. 10 — Cumberland (Tenn.), 12:30 p.m., Shawnee Turf

Thursday, Oct. 21 — Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), 1:30 p.m., Shawnee Turf

Saturday, Oct. 23 — Bethel (Tenn.), 12:30 p.m., Shawnee Turf

Wednesday, Oct. 27 — Pikeville, 5 p.m., Shawnee Turf

As a unit, Shawnee State holds a great deal of promise heading into the 2021 season, having made a sizeable leap from 6-12 in 2019 to 8-7 during the 2020-21 campaign.

SSU’s top two points scorers from last season, Paige Alford and Alba Closa Tarres, are back to head up the output for 2021-22.

