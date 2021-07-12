SSU releases men’s, women’s golf schedules

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University men’s and women’s golf programs will compete in six and four invitationals respectively — when both units begin the fall portions of their 2021-22 schedules in September, according to schedule releases put out by head coach Dave Hopkins.

Shawnee State’s men open up the season by making the trip to Central Ohio to play at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Grove City — in a meet held by Ohio Dominican on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The men and women then make their first appearances together in the two-day Pikeville Invitational, which will occur on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 at Stonecrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg, Ky.

They follow that up with a trip back to Central Ohio to play in the Mount Vernon Nazarene Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2, which will be held at Chapel Hill Golf Course.

Following those middle-fall dates, the men will head to Beckley, W. Va. to play in the West Virginia Tech Invitational at the Glade Springs Resort and Country Club — before the men and women play host for the two-day Roger Merb Invitational at the famed Elks Country Club in McDermott.

Both programs close out their fall schedules by playing in the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview, with the women playing on Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26 and the men playing on Monday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Bowling Green Country Club in Bowling Green, Ky.

Representing the men, Elijah McCarty, Jordan Hughes and Patrick England — each of whom were consistent members of Shawnee State’s scoring unit last year — all return, as does the promising talents of Austin Barta and Brett Bentley, who had strong second halves during the 2020-21 campaign.

McCarty and Barta combined for three MSC Golfer of the Week honors in 2020-21 alone, while McCarty, Hughes and England each contributed to Shawnee State’s lowest 18-hole and 36-hole scores in program history.

Trey Albert, Peyton Fyffe and Tyler Roberts also return to the unit, while Ben Flanders, Bodie Hillweg, Alex Pratt and Jack Yancey represent the newcomers on the men’s golf roster.

From the women’s perspective, juniors Sophia Horn, Skylar Sayre and Erika Martin, along with sophomores Alaina Collins, Addi Speed and Alexis Tompkin all return — while Emilee Carey, Kayla Clinger, Allie Cox, Annie Lawson and Brooklyn Tolle join them as newcomers.

