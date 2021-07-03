Shockers sweep pair from Powell

PIKETON — Apparently, the 4th of July was too far off for the Waverly Post 142 American Legion baseball team.

That’s because the Shockers, simply put, had their own offensive fireworks for Friday’s home doubleheader.

In a pair of non-league bouts against Powell Post 457, the Shockers made short work of their holiday weekend guests at Piketon High School —twice mercy-ruling Powell 10-0 and 14-3 in back-to-back brief-inning encounters.

The two wins raised the Shockers’ record to 6-11 — as they now host Ironton on Monday to complete the back half of some July 4 baseball.

In the opener against Powell, the Shockers scored single runs in the first and third frames —sandwiched a 1-2-3 at-bat in the second.

They then sent seven batters to the plate in the fourth for two more markers, combining two Powell errors and passed balls along with two walks and two stolen bases.

In the fifth, the Shockers scored six runs to enforce the 10-run mercy rule — as eight batters combined for four walks, a hit batsman, a passed ball, two stolen bases, a single by Roger Woodruff and a double by Levi Coriell.

Waverly walked seven times in the first game, as a first-inning Weston Roop single and a Woodruff double accounted for the Shockers’ only other hits.

Woodruff and Roop scored twice, as Woodruff collected three runs batted in and Coriell a couple.

It was an all-around good game for the cleanup hitter Woodruff, who also pitched all five innings and allowed only two hits and no walks with nine strikeouts.

He retired the opening 11 hitters he saw, striking out seven in the process including for the side in the third.

With two outs in the fourth, Powell put a pair of baserunners aboard — on an error and a single.

Between his final two strikeouts in the fifth, Woodruff gave up his second single —but that runner was caught stealing second.

The Shockers then picked up where they left off in the nightcap — sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven opening-inning runs, before batting around in the second for five more and a commanding 12-0 advantage.

Powell put up its three runs, all unearned, in the third off Waverly pitcher Jerrod Tackett —but like the opening inning against Tackett, Coriell faced four batters in his only inning of action in the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Shockers finished things off with two more runs —and the 14-3 final.

Tackett and Coriell allowed a pair of Powell hits, as Tackett tossed the first three frames and walked two while striking out three.

He also retired the visitors 1-2-3 in the second stanza.

Ben Flanders relieved Coriell in the fourth, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Shockers, in amassing 14 runs on 11 hits, only drew four walks in the second contest —one apiece by Woodruff, Coriell, Easton Lansing and Hunter Edwards.

Edwards scored three times — as Woodruff, Lansing, L.T. Jordan and Dakota Secrest scored twice, with Jordan and Secrest securing two hits apiece.

Flanders tripled in the first followed by Jordan jolting a three-bagger in the fourth, as Derek Eblin added a double in the second.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

