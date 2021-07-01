SSU MBB to host camps, Fall League

PORTSMOUTH — The defending national championship-winning Shawnee State men’s basketball program will host three events over the coming weeks — for campers which desire to learn from the tutelage of the very players and coaches which made the 2020-21 season as successful as it was.

The camps and camp dates are as follows:

SSU Beardown Camp

The Shawnee State Beardown Camp, which will take place from Monday, July 26 thru Thursday, July 29, will host two separate sessions throughout all four days.

Grades 2-5 will participate in sessions from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., while Grades 5-9 will participate in sessions from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The cost for a single camper is $75.

For campers which want to spend the full day participating in the camp, the amount will be priced at $150.

All campers will receive a SSU Camp Ball.

FORM: http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/72.php

REGISTER: https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashnetg/selfserve/EditItem.aspx?PC=MBKBDC-REG&ItemCount=1

SSU Elite Camp

The SSU Elite Camp, which is a one-day event, will be held for incoming high school freshmen through incoming senior boys (grades nine thru 12) — from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The camp will include instruction from the coaching staff inside the men’s basketball program at Shawnee State and player evaluation in drill stations, with players competing against one another in said drills.

The camp will also feature a tour of the entire campus and a presentation of the men’s basketball program as a whole.

The cost of the one-day camp is $25 per camper.

FORM: http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/70.php

REGISTER: https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashnetg/selfserve/EditItem.aspx?PC=MBKEC-REG&ItemCount=1

SSU Fall League

The Shawnee State men’s basketball program will also be hosting the SSU Fall League — available for student-athletes heading into the sixth through 12th grades — every Sunday from Aug. 29 thru Oct. 3.

The league, which will be hosted on Sundays from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., will have games inside Waller Gymnasium.

There will be two separate divisions — a middle-school division and a high-school division — and players which sign up for the league will be split up randomly with seven to nine players participating on each team.

The league, which will provide participants with fall league jerseys, costs $75 for each individual participant.

It will feature four hours of play each Sunday across six different dates — including Aug. 29, Sept. 5, Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 — which leads to 24 hours of basketball.

FORM: http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/71.php

REGISTER: https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashnetg/selfserve/EditItem.aspx?PC=MBFL-REG&ItemCount=1

