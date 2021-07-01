Colts, rain short-circuit Shockers

PIKETON — First, it was the fourth inning in which the Colts jolted the Shockers.

Then, it was the heavy rain which short-circuited — and simply shortened — host Post 142’s game against Chillicothe on Wednesday.

That’s because Chillicothe scored all five of its runs before inclement weather hit the immediate Piketon High School area, as the Shockers officially lost a 5-1 four-inning decision in an SCOL American Legion baseball game.

The game was called following that fourth inning — as both teams had batted an equal number of times.

With the loss, the Shockers remain winless in league play at 0-4 — part of now 4-11.

Chillicothe, only a day after losing a 12-11 slugfest at Portsmouth Post 23 in which Mason Montgomery hit a two-run walk-off home run to win it for Post 23, improved to 3-1 in the SCOL — and is now 14-6.

The Colts kept pace in the league loss column with Portsmouth — as the two teams split their season series, but Post 23 has played ALL six of its league contests, and clinched the regular-season championship tie at 5-1.

The Colts, against Shockers’ ace pitcher Derek Eblin, only reached base on a second-inning leadoff error in their first time through the lineup — as Eblin amassed three of his five total strikeouts.

But with two outs in the third, leadoff batter Kaden Riffe singled and stole second base, and then scored on an RBI-single by Derek Seymour.

The Colts then sent seven batters to the plate in the fourth — and scored four runs on the combination of four hits, a stolen base, a sacrifice fly, and an error on a dropped third strike.

Chillicothe made Post 142 pay with that dropped third strike against Jacob Lenox for what would have been the second out —as Riffe singled to score two runs and make it 5-0.

Reid Mengerink and Michael Lashuk led off the inning with singles, including for an RBI by Lashuk, sandwiched around a Kody Haubeil double.

Mengerink, Haubeil, Lashuk and Lenox all scored for the Colts in the fourth, as Max Brooks —the Colts’ pitcher —had the sacrifice.

But Brooks did his greater damage on the mound, allowing only a fourth-inning Waverly run when Easton Lasing led off with a single —and scored two batters later on a Jase Hurd RBI-groundout.

Weston Roop and Eblin both singled in the first for the Shockers, but Brooks stranded them at second and first — as Hunter Edwards was hit by a pitch to lead off the second, but he too was left stranded as Hurd had a sacrifice bunt.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Alex Boles singled for the Shockers to lead off, but he was erased as part of back-to-back fielder’s choices for the first two outs of the inning.

Eblin, the second of those fielder’s choices, was left at first following an inning-ending groundout.

The Shockers’ non-league game on Thursday evening, at Athens Post 21, was postponed until two weeks from Friday due to rain — to Friday, July 16.

