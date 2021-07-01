Camps set for SSU ESports

PORTSMOUTH — The Esports program at Shawnee State University will be hosting three different camps — with an online camp scheduled from Monday, July 5 thru Friday, July 9 and two in-person camps scheduled from Monday, July 12 thru Friday, July 16 and from Monday, July 19 thru Friday, July 23.

In these camps, SSU is offering Esports gamers and hopefuls an opportunity to learn from the best gamers — and from a program that’s collected a NACE Hearthstone National Championship — while fielding competitive offerings in League of Legends, Rocket League, Smash Bros, Overwatch and Call of Duty.

Learn to improve your skills as a competitor — from the importance of physical health to communication and sportsmanship.

The camps are open to all ages, with housing included in the $300 price tag for the on-campus Esports camps.

Registration links are as follows:

ONLINE (July 5-9): https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashnetg/selfserve/EditItem.aspx?PC=ESP-REG&ItemCount=1

ON-CAMPUS (July 12-16): https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashnetg/selfserve/EditItem.aspx?PC=ESPOC-REG&ItemCount=1

ON-CAMPUS (July 19-23): https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashnetg/selfserve/EditItem.aspx?PC=ESPOC2-REG&ItemCount=1

