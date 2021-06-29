Fouts dominates Late Models at PRP

WEST PORTSMOUTH — It was a busy Saturday evening at Portsmouth Raceway Park as PRP hosted five different classes on Barbour Auto Parts Night — with Late Models, Modifieds, Limited Lates, Sport Mods and Legends Cars on the scene.

Kite’s (Ky.) Brandon Fouts took the checkers in the Giovanni’s Pizza Late Model Division, capturing his second win of the season in four races.

Brandon Smith recorded his second career PRP victory in the Modifieds.

Catlettsburg’s (Ky.) Evyian Terry returned to Winners Circle in the Limited Lates.

West Portsmouth rookie Friday Adkins scored his first-ever career win in the Sport Mods, and Bean Station Tennessee’s Jacob Owens collected the victory in The Ohio Valley Legends Car Series.

Fouts had a dominant showing in the Late Models.

For the third consecutive race weekend, he posted fast time.

He led every lap of his heat and every lap of the A-Main.

Ashland’s Kirk Phillips had a very solid second-place showing.

Danville’s Nathon Loney climbed from 17th to third.

Veteran wheel man Delmas Conley of Wheelersburg placed fourth.

Three-time track champ Kenny Christy from Vanceburg rounded out the top five.

Making up the rest of the top 10 were Joe Brewer, Kevin Wagner, Richie Edwards, 15-year-old Lucas Crooks and Shawn Martin.

Eighteen Late Model drivers were on hand for Saturday’s event.

The feature witnessed two red flags for track-blocking accidents.

The first occurred in turn one and involved seven vehicles.

The second occurred in turn 4 on a restart and in total involved 14 different cars.

Jason Tolliver’s machine got up on its side in the latter incident.

Thankfully, everyone walked away from both accidents unharmed.

Salt Rock, W. Va.’s Brandon Smith claimed the win in the Modifieds.

Smith started on the outside pole and at the initial drop of the green, got the jump on Dynamic Shock Service Quick Qualifier and polesitter Jody Puckett.

Smith would fend off the competition for his first PRP win of the season.

Brian Skaggs would finish as the runner-up.

Puckett would place third.

Ervin Vance would come home fourth, and Jason Bilyeu would round out the top-five — posting his second top-five finish in as many tries.

Positions sixth through 10th were nailed down by Brandon Hutchinson, Anthony Slusher, Austin Francis, Briana Robinson and Drew Bender.

There were 24 Modifieds signed in Saturday night.

Evyian Terry would make a triumphant return to victory lane in the Limited Late Model Division.

Terry didn’t look to be on the road to success early on, but he kept plugging away and got better as the evening transpired.

He placed second in his heat behind Cale Boggs.

Heavy hitters Billy Staker and Mike Meyers finished first and second respectively in the second of the two Limited Late Model heats.

The outcomes of those two heats were both entrenched with great stories.

Cale Boggs is the son of the late Jackie Boggs, and that heat-race victory marked the first-ever PRP win of any sort for the 23-year-old from Grayson (Ky).

Meanwhile, “The Rosemount Rocket” Billy Staker had mourned the passing of his grandfather the week leading up to the race, and had torn his car up in a crash the night before at Moler Raceway Park in Williamsburg.

When the A-Main started, many would’ve probably looked to Boggs, Staker and Meyers to be the favorites.

However, Meyers got involved in an early accident taking him out of contention, and Staker got shuffled back at the start and was never able to crack the top two.

Boggs, on the other hand, appeared to have everyone covered early on. He was rolling around the top clicking off lap times in the low 16-second range, which is comparable to the Super Late Models.

Terry would continue working the bottom and on lap 8 would take the lead off of turn two and never look back, pulling away as the race wore on.

Boggs, Staker, Kent Keyser, Rick Phillips, Gary Wilcoxen, Lee Cornell, Rick Stringer, Mark Stephens and Vincent Bender would round out the top 10.

In the Sport Mod Division, Friday Adkins would grab his very first checkered flag.

The son of five-time Modified Track Champion Doug Adkins and brother to former Late Model Track Champ Ben Adkins, Friday’s Saturday night which spilled into Sunday morning proved to be his time.

Adkins led every lap en route to the win.

Jamey Adams stayed hot on his heels the entire race and would eventually place second.

Cody Gifford climbed from eighth to third.

Davey Akers fought his way from 10th to fourth, and Danny Hamilton Jr placed fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Branden Colley, Kasey Black, Dillon Hamilton, “Dangerous” Dan Aldridge Jr. and Mike Drake.

Colley was the biggest mover in the race, advancing eight positions.

Owens claimed the victory in The Ohio Valley Legends Car Series.

Josh Dietz and Steve Partin were second and third.

Jerren Perdue had to win the B-Main to qualify for the feature.

He started 16th and came all the way up to fourth.

Tyler Scott, Tom Partin, Nathan Young, Blake Skaggs, Ashley Tackett, and Scotty Chaney made up the rest of the top 10.

There were a total of 97 race teams in attendance for Barbour Auto Parts Night.

Portsmouth Raceway Park will be back in action on Friday by hosting The Lucas Oil Dirt Car Series Late Models, which will be in town for the Able Air Independence 50 — paying $12,000 to win.

Watertown, New York’s Tim McCreadie is the current Lucas Oil Series Points Leader.

Martinsville, Indiana’s Hudson O’Neal is second.

Blairsville, Georgia’s Jonathan Davenport is third.

Brandon, Florida’s Kyle Bronson is fourth, and Winfield, Tennessee’s Mike Marlar is fifth.

Josh Richards, Shane Clanton, Ricky Thornton, Tyler Erb and Jimmy Owens round out the top 10.

Also on Friday’s card will be Modifieds and Limited Lates.

Pit gates will open at 2 p.m., and general admission gates will open at 4 p.m.

Racing will get underway at approximately 7:30 p.m.

For more details, log on to www.portsraceway.com.