Shockers split 4 games at Jadwin

CHILLICOTHE — You win some, and you lose some.

For the Waverly Post 142 American Legion baseball team, as part of this past weekend’s 10th annual Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament, the Shockers split their four pool play games — and ultimately finished fifth in the nine-team field.

Waverly went an even 2-2 in the Chillicothe-area event — losing to Chillicothe 7-4 but blanking the Central Ohio Knights 11-0 0n Friday, followed by edging Adrian (Mich.) 12-9 and falling to Ashland (Ky.) 10-3 on Saturday.

The Shockers’ split in Chillicothe kept them out of the coveted top four — which consisted of Sunday’s semifinals followed by the championship game.

Yeager-Benson, which won the tournament title, went a perfect 6-0 and 4-0 in pool play — as second-seeded Ashland, third-seeded and host Chillicothe and fourth-seeded Portsmouth posted 3-1 pool-play marks.

Against Chillicothe in the opener, the Shockers started strong —scoring three earned runs on three hits and a walk with a fielder’s choice RBI in the opening inning.

With one out, Alex Boles and Ben Sterrit doubled sandwiched around a Dakota Secrest walk —as Easton Lansing singled and Roger Woodruff drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Boles, Secrest and Sterrit scored — with Sterrit, who went 3-for-4, knocking two runs in.

But the host Colts scored seven consecutive runs — including three in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth and finally one in the sixth for a 7-3 advantage.

From the second thru the sixth for the Shockers, their only baserunners were on Hunter Edwards singles in the second and fourth, a Secrest single in the third, a Boles walk in the fifth, and Sterrit and Lansing singles in the sixth.

In the seventh, Waverly made it 7-4 when Boles scored and L.T. Jordan, Secrest and Sterrit all singled —but the Shockers left runners on the corners, and the tying run at the plate to end the game.

Against the Knights, the Shockers scored six opening-inning runs, tacked on two more second-stanza markers, and added on three more runs in the fourth for the 10-run mercy rule.

Sterrit, the designated and cleanup hitter, hammered two home runs and a double — and amounted seven runs batted in.

Waverly then won a 12-9 slugfest over Adrian on Saturday, which was shortened to five innings because of the tournament’s time limit per game.

The Shockers scored four runs apiece in innings one, two and finally four —and actually held a 12-4 advantage entering the fifth before Adrian amassed five runs.

Post 142 erupted for a dozen runs on 16 hits, including seven Shockers with at least one and a trio with three.

The only extra-base hit was a Lansing double in the fourth, as Jordan drew the team’s only offensive walk.

Eleven of those 12 runs were batted in.

Carter Nickel, in pitching all but the final third of the final inning, netted the win — with only one of the nine runs he allowed being earned.

He scattered six hits and three walks with four strikeouts — as Boles cleaned up despite allowing two hits, getting a strikeout to end the game and stranding runners on the corners.

“Carter was solid on the mound for us, and it was nice to see us produce offensively,” said Post 142 coach Jonathan Teeters. “And of course it’s always a good day when you beat any team from up north (state of Michigan).”

Against Ashland, in a six-inning affair, the Shockers scored all three of their runs in the fifth — but trailed 9-0 at that point.

Speaking of nine, that’s the number of hits the Shockers had — including three singles by Jordan and a home run shy of the cycle by Derek Eblin.

Eblin doubled in the second, tripled in the fourth, and singled in Woodruff who doubled in the fifth.

Lansing singled in the fifth as well and reached third, as Secrest’s two-run single scored Jordan and Boles —as Boles had reached base on an error.

The weekend split gives the Shockers a now 4-10 record — as they are 0-3 in the SCOL and return to action on Wednesday with a home league game against Chillicothe.

