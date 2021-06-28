Post 23 goes 3-2 in ‘21 Jadwin

CHILLICOTHE — Maybe, just maybe, if it wasn’t for Yeager-Benson Post 199 out of Harrison, then perhaps Portsmouth Post 23 could have captured the 10th annual Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament championship.

That’s because Post 23, which went 3-2 at this season’s annual American Legion baseball event in Chillicothe, suffered both of its tournament losses to Yeager-Benson — including Sunday’s semifinal by being blanked 11-0 inside VA Memorial Stadium.

Yeager-Benson, which clinched the top seed for the tournament’s championship round on Sunday, then went on to defeat second-seeded Ashland (Ky.) in the championship game by a count of 3-1.

With the five-game set which included a pair of pool play games on both Friday and Saturday, Portsmouth is now 10-4 —having went 3-1 with an 8-4 doubling up by Yeager-Benson on Saturday being the only loss.

Portsmouth’s pool play results earned it the fourth and final seed in the championship round —as Ashland and third-seeded and host Chillicothe tied the Blue Jays with identical 3-1 marks.

While Yeager-Benson went a perfect 4-0, Post 23 dropped two tiebreakers to Ashland and Chillicothe —the first being the most runs allowed, which was 20 by Portsmouth and 16 apiece by the other two.

The Blue Jays also scored 20 runs in the four pool play tilts — defeating Hillsboro 4-3 and Adrian (Mich) 12-6 on Friday before crushing the Central Ohio Knights 22-3 on Saturday.

The win over Hillsboro, in which Cam Carpenter of South Webster pitched a complete game and six-hit and six-strikeout gem, was significant — and for more than just getting Post 23 a win right off the proverbial bat.

That triumph gave Portsmouth its eighth win in nine games, with five of those being by exactly one run.

The doubling up of Adrian made it 9-for-10, and the 19-run rout of the Central Ohio Knights netted the 10th win in 12 tries.

In Sunday’s second semifinal, Ashland edged Chillicothe by a count of 6-5.

Speaking of Chillicothe, Post 23 returns home — and returns to SCOL action —on Tuesday against the Colts.

Three weeks ago on June 8, Portsmouth lost a 1-0 heartbreaker at Chillicothe —for its only league defeat in five affairs.

That game also marked the Post 23 season opener, as its only other season loss was a 9-3 decision against Piqua Post 184.

First pitch for the rematch against Chillicothe is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Wheelersburg High School.

By Paul Boggs

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

