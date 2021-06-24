Post 23 edges 142 with late scores

PIKETON — Portsmouth Post 23 proved yet again that it’s always better to be late late than never.

Scoring a pair of runs in the top of the fifth after 142 took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, Post 23 rallied and held off the Shockers by a 4-3 count.

Hunter Thomas earned the win for Post 23, allowing only four hits and two earned runs in five innings on the mound.

Blake Stuntebeck and Daewin Spence pitched the sixth and seventh, respectively, and held Post 142 hit-less in their two combined innings of relief.

Thomas walked three in his start while Shockers starter Derek Eblin walked six — including issuing a bases loaded RBI walk to Braden Horr in the first that give Post 23 a 1-0 lead.

A Dakota Secrest score on a Post 23 error allowed 142 to tie the game in the first with two outs. Secrest first reached on a single with two outs.

Andrew Andronis drove in Case Dyer in the second to put Portsmouth in front 2-1 after Dyer drew a one out walk.

Levi Coriell drove in Roger Woodruff on an RBI ground out in the bottom of the fourth to tie things at 2-2. LT Jordan singled to center field, scoring Hunter Edwards after Edwards reached on a two out single and then stole second.

The Shockers would hold their first lead at 3-2 briefly.

A fielder’s choice ball put in play by Daewin Spence scored Post 23’s Chase Conley to tie the game at 3-3 with one out in the fifth.

Then, Mason Montgomery scored on 142’s only error of the game after reaching by base on balls — giving Post 23 the game’s final score at 4-3.

Post 23 improves to 7-2 (4-1 SCOL) with the win, while Post 142 falls to 2-8 (0-3 SCOL).

Both teams will be competing in the Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament this weekend in Chillicothe.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth: 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 — 4 6 3

Waverly: 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 3 4 1

W: Thomas (P), L: Woodruff (W)

