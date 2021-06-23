Shockers blank Athens

PIKETON — In defeating Athens Post 21 in a non-league Legion contest, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers had their hit total match their runs — besting Athens 13-0 in five innings.

After a scoreless first, the Shockers found their offense from the second inning on.

An RBI single by Easton Lansing scored Ben Sterrit after Sterrit’s first of two doubles in the win, giving Post 142 a 1-0 lead.

A sacrifice by Roger Woodruff scored Lansing to give the Shockers a 2-0 lead.

Post 142 would proceed to add runs via a 6-run third and 5-run fourth while their pitching and defense did their part in preventing any Athens runs from scoring.

Mason Ratcliff pitched four innings and allowed only two hits before being relieved by Carter Nickel who retired the three Athens hitters he faced in order in their final ABs.

Sterrit, Derek Eblin, Woodruff, LT Jordan, Alex Boles, and Weston Roop each knocked in at least one run during 142’s third and fourth inning run that decided the game.

Post 142 improves to 2-7 with the shutout victory and will host Portsmouth Post 23 (6-2) in SCOL play on Wednesday (June 23) at Piketon HS.

***

BOX SCORE

Athens: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2

Waverly: 0 2 6 5 4 X — 13 13