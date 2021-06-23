Elks CC opens ‘21 Tri-State Junior Golf Tour

McDERMOTT — The Tri-State Junior Golf Tour opened its’ 2021 season last week at The Elks Country Club in McDermott.
58 junior golfers from the Tri-State area competed in age divisions between 7-18 years old.
Below are the results from The Elks CC event.
TSJGT held its’ second event of the summer at Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavalette, W.Va. on Monday. Those results will appear in the Friday, June 25 print edition of The Daily Times.
2021 Elks CC Results
7-9 Division
Reese Horner 53
Emma Dodson 64
Sean Lucas 68
Bentley Setters 68
10-12 Division
Flight One
Bryant Stephens 35 — Flatwoods, Ky.
Dylan White 51
Gatlin Hale 61
Flight Two
Emmitt Price 46 — Waverly, Oh.
Jasper Price 53
Cayden McKenzie 62
Derrick Oliver 60
13-15 Division
Flight One
Brody Kilburn 83 — Ashland, Ky.
Elijah Ford 93
Blake Cook 95
Jermiah Fizer 106
EB Hall 109
Luke Pridemoore 109
Michael Blair WD
Flight Two
Chris Hall 94 — Winchester, Oh.
Alec Conway 104
Jacob Layne 109
Braeden Cardwell 116
Carson Blevins 119
Bryson Mabry 122
Kiefer McCalvin 140
Girls 13-18 Division
Flight One
Morgan Kennedy 84 — Ashland, Ky.
Taylor Ralston 87
Lauren Nolty 93
Emi Ledford 96
Kileigh Mitchell 100
Tessa Humphries 110
Amberlee Hedges 113
Flight Two
Sydney Carpenter 96 — Carlisle, Ky.
Kenzie Kilgore 99
Kristen Ramey 108
Joselyn Pack 131
Meredith Book WD
16-18 Division
Flight One
Clayton Ison 78* Ashland, Ky.
Daulton McDonald 78*
Tyson Webb 81
Carson Chaney 82
Logan Cummins 83
Max Waddell 85
Price Harris 87
Dakota Pell 87
Clayton Jones 88
Jacob Campbell 89
JD Montgomery 93
Derrick Pell 95
Flight Two
Gavin Baker 88 — Portsmouth, Oh.
Brynden Roark 91
Alex Deborde 95
Jackson McComas 97
Aden Weeks 99
Gavin Howard 105
Gabe Dettwiller 106
Jackson Stephens WD
Owen Armstrong WD
*Ties are broken using a scorecard playoff. Player of the year points are split between ties.