Post 23 tops Greenville via walk-off

WHEELERSBURG — Don’t count out the Portsmouth Post 23 Senior team.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Post 23 held a rally — scoring a pair of runs to claim victory over Greenville Post 140 2-1.

The win improves Post 23 to 4-2 overall and is their second walk-off win in a week’s span.

A lead-off double by Breckon Williams got their magic going in the seventh. Williams advanced to third on a passed ball and was driven in on a sacrifice fly by Daewin Spence.

Blake Stuntebeck drove in the game-winning run on a two out single, scoring Chase Conley after Conley reached via walk with no outs.

Both teams combined for seven hits — four for Post 23 and just three by Greenville.

Hunter Thomas was the winning pitcher for Post 23, allowing only one hit and striking out five after taking over for Tyler Brammer.

Brammer threw four innings of one run baseball and held Greenville to just two hits in his work on the mound.

Post 23 is back in action on Tuesday, June 22 in a home SCOL game versus Hillsboro Post 129. They’ll then travel to Waverly Post 142 for another SCOL game on Wednesday.

***

BOX SCORE

Greenville: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 3 0

Portsmouth: 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 4 0

W: Thomas (P), L: Longenecker (G)

