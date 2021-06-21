Estep signs to Alice Lloyd

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Attending Alice Lloyd College is something that Portsmouth West senior Rhett Estep (Class of ‘21) saw as a a potential option following his graduation as a Senator.

An opportunity to join the men’s track team the ALC’s Pippa Passes, Ky. campus made than option more viable for Estep who recently signed to continue his education and run for the Eagles beginning this fall.

“A lot of my family has gone to Alice Lloyd. It’s close to home and it’s somewhere I’m familiar with. I’m really excited to run track at the next level,” Estep said. “It’s been a goal of mine for many years now. Both my parents were college athletes, so I’m proud to carry on that tradition in our family.”

Estep graduated from West in early June as a four-year member of the Senators’ boys track team. He thanked his coaches at West for helping push him to succeed in track and help him open opportunities at the collegiate level.

“I really liked running track here at West,” Estep said. “With the coaches I’ve ran for, they’ve helped me in wanting to run at the next level. I’m really excited to see what I can achieve at college and see how well I can compete.”

In addition to his time as a Senator track team member, Estep played football for three years, soccer and cross country for two years, and one year of swimming.

“Proud to be a Senator. I’ve really enjoyed playing for all these teams. It’s helped me to become a better person, it’s taught me a lot of life lessons and how to achieve my goals,” he said.

While attending Alice Lloyd, Estep says he plans to major in business administration and finance.

Alongside parents Tiffany and Lance Estep, Rhett said he was thankful for his family, friends, and coaches who helped push him toward the next step in his journey.

“I was very happy with the turnout I had. Loved having my friends and family here to help me celebrate the signing, push forward and be the best I can be,” Estep said.

Portsmouth West senior Rhett Estep (left center seated) signed to join the men’s track team at Alice Lloyd College at a signing ceremony in early July. Pictured: (Front row, L-R) Tiffany Estep, Rhett Estep, Lance Estep, Molly Humphrey; (Back row, L-R) John Humphrey, John Driskill, Todd Gilliland, Dell Peterson. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Rhett-Estep-pic.jpg Portsmouth West senior Rhett Estep (left center seated) signed to join the men’s track team at Alice Lloyd College at a signing ceremony in early July. Pictured: (Front row, L-R) Tiffany Estep, Rhett Estep, Lance Estep, Molly Humphrey; (Back row, L-R) John Humphrey, John Driskill, Todd Gilliland, Dell Peterson. Submitted photo

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved