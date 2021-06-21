Run, Running, Ran

The 2021 Run By The River is in the books and helped the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County raise $4,500 for scholarships and other projects that will directly impact children in Greenup County.

For the second year in a row the event was a virtual race due to limitations imposed by the Covid 19 pandemic. Those circumstances reduced the number of runners but opened the races to being not only a local event but an international one.

Runners participated in 5K and 10K runs and a 5K walk.

This year’s runners included Russell Mayor Ron Simpson who ran 5K for the record then accompanied a friend, Larry Butler, on the 10K course. Simpson was a runner in the very first Run By The River 44 years ago, and has missed on a handful of years since then.

David Duncan ran the 10K this year; he was the top winner of the 10K event at least twice – the last time in 2004.

Duncan’s daughter, Elizabeth Brewer, ran the 10K with her Dad on Saturday morning on the usual race course. Brewer won the women’s division 10K in 2015.

Sarah Browning ran the 5K from her home in Altamonte Springs, Fla. She won the 5K women’s division race in 2005.

Runners ranged in age from 7 to 84 years old. Eight runners were located in Florida, 4 in Virginia and the rest from Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

Seven runners will receive $25 gift cards awarded following the races. The winners were selected based on the order in which they registered and numbers picked by a random number generator.

The winners are Dylan Ball, Greenup; Tom Linhart, Tampa, Fla.; Megan Russell, Quincy; Lynn Bozarth, Catlettsburg; Larry Butler, Nicholasville; Allyson Napier, Pocohatan, Va.; and Aiden Rucker, Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Race sponsors were Giovanni’s Pizza, Dr. James W. Elliott, O.D., Tres Hermanos Nunez, Dr. James T. Brom, O.D., MTW Tire, First & Peoples Bank and Trust, Great Lakes Minerals, City National Bank, East Park, King’s Daughters Medical Center, McDonald’s, Southern Ohio Medical Center, Ken5tucky Farmers Bank, Omni Garage, Carman Funeral Home, General Heating and Cooling, Greenup Beacon, Ashland Credit Union, Meench Insurance Agency, and Edward Jones & Co. (Ryan Rice).

Gift cards, shirts and medals will be mailed to runners.

Race results:

10K Men: Wade Napier, Powhatan, Va., 55:20; David Duncan, Ashland, 1:03:50; Larry Butler, Nicholasville, Ky. NR.

10K Women: Elizabeth Brewer, Catlettsburg, 1:03:50; Sarah Duzan, Wheelersburg, 1:08:13; Wendy Burge, Olive Hill, 1:22:42.

5K Men: Randall Watts, Garner, 23:27; John Ramey, Avon, Ind., 26:15; Aiden Rucker, Altamonte Springs, Fla. 27:35; Ron Simpson, Russell, 29:37; Dylan Ball, Greenup, 42:08; Charlie Linhart, Tampa, Fla., 48:00; Tom Linhart, Tampa, Fla., 54:00; Scott Hill, Wurtland, NR; Leo McMillen, Lexington, NR.

5K Women: Sarah Browning, Altamonte Springs, Fla., 27:30; Kelly Napier, Powhatan, Va., 28:14; Lynn Bozarth, Catlettsburg, 32:06; Julie Linhart, Tampa, Fla., 48:00; Katie Linhart, Tampa, Fla., 54:00.

5K Walkers: Kim Limer, St. Petersburg, Fla., 53:26; Steve Limer, St. Petersburg, Fla., 53:26; Ron Fraley, Ashland, 59:48; Allyson Napier, Powhatan, Va., 1:05:00; Alayna Napier, Powhatan, Va., 1:05:00; Mark Russell, Quincy, 1:11:41; Meagan Russell, Quincy, 1:11:45; Michelle Hill, Wurtland, NR; Lisa Henderson, Flatwoods, NR; Jerry Henderson, Flatwoods, NR.