Shockers blank Troy for 1st win

HILLSBORO — It’s been a slow summer start for the Waverly Post 142 American Legion baseball team, but perhaps —given the results of Thursday and Friday — the Shockers seem to be finding some electricity.

That’s because, following Thursday’s narrow 1-0 loss at Portsmouth Post 23 in which the only run scored occurred in the sixth inning, the Shockers turned that trick and then some on Friday —as part of the annual Hillsboro Wooden Bat Classic.

The Shockers, in batting around in the sixth inning against the Troy Bombers, scored all five of their runs as five consecutive batters reached base — as Waverly (1-6) won 5-0 at Hillsboro’s Shaffer Park for their initial victory of the season in seven games.

With one out in a scoreless sixth, Dakota Secrest, Derek Eblin, Easton Lansing, Roger Woodruff and Logan Maynard all scored runs — as Secrest, Lansing, Woodruff and Maynard all singled sandwiched around Eblin reaching base on an error.

Maynard drove two runs in, while Woodruff and Lansing landed one RBI apiece.

With two outs, Valley’s Hunter Edwards then singled in Maynard, setting Secrest up to protect the 5-0 advantage in the bottom of the sixth.

Northwest’s Secrest was the winning pitcher in working only one and 1/3 innings, as he earned his only strikeout for arguably the biggest out of the game up until that point.

Roger Woodruff, in his first start pitching for the Piketon-based baseball club this summer, went the opening 4 and 2/3 frames —and allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six.

But the Bombers, in the fifth, got singles and runners on second and third between a pair of strikeouts —before Secrest came on in relief and got the final out.

He then faced the minimum three in the sixth inning, as the contest was called after that at-bat.

The Bombers — before the fifth — had runners at second and first in the first, the bases loaded in the second, a runner at first in the third following the two-out Woodruff walk, and finally a runner at third in the fourth.

Each time, Woodruff escaped damage.

The Shockers stranded runners too up until the sixth — as the first eight batters were retired before Edwards doubled, L.T. Jordan walked and Weston Roop reached on an error in secession to load the bases in the second.

From there, the next four and eight of the next nine Shockers went down —as Maynard singled and stole second to lead off the fifth.

Secrest started a stretch of six of seven Shockers reaching base —and all five runs crossing the plate.

Post 142 was slated to play Piqua and Portsmouth as part of Saturday’s Wooden Bat action, but both games got rained out.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Waverly-Post-142-shocker-logo-1-.jpg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved