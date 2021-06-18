Post 23 clips Shockers 1-0

WHEELERSBURG — Some of Scioto County’s best arms battled to a near-draw in SCOL American Legion baseball play on Thursday.

Portsmouth Post 23 blanked Waverly Post 142 1-0 at Wheelersburg High School’s baseball field, earning its third straight win of the young summer season.

Portsmouth High School’s Daewin Spence got the start and the complete-game win on the mound for Post 23, allowing only two hits, one walk and striking out seven in the victory.

Spence did his work in an extremely efficient 75 pitches.

Post 142’s Carter Nickel — a Valley High School pitcher and outfielder — held Post 23 to just one hit, but couldn’t get any runs in support of his five-inning outing.

Roger Woodruff took over in relief of Nickel in the sixth and allowed the game’s only run — a sacrifice-fly RBI by Post 23’s Chase Conley that scored Spence after he reached on a leadoff walk.

The only hits Spence allowed were to Valley’s Hunter Edwards on a one-out second-inning double and to Northwest’s Dakota Secrest on a fourth-inning leadoff single.

Spence retired the side 1-2-3 in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings —and allowed a two-out walk in the third.

He actually sat down the final 12 Shockers he saw after Secrest’s single in the fourth.

Secrest reached on an error to lead off the second, but was left stranded at second —as two Shockers on the corners including Edwards were left aboard in the third.

The only basehit by Post 23 was by Rock Hill’s Tyler Brammer — a fourth-inning single.

Conley was also hit by a pitch, as Nickel struck out eight and walked two.

Post 23 will travel to Hillsboro this weekend for Post 129’s annual Wooden Bat Tournament.

They’ll then host Post 129 on Tuesday (June 22) at 5 p.m. at Wheelersburg High School in SCOL play.

***

Post 142 000 000 0— 0 2 4

Post 23 000 001 X— 1 1 1

W — Spence (P23), L — Woodruff (P142)

