Colley wins top honors for best game recap

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State Sports Information Director Kevin Colley took home top honors nationally in the NAIA-SIDA Publications and Media Contest for best game recap.

The sports information professional, who just completed his second academic year at Shawnee State, was one of two Mid-South Conference SIDs, and one of 15 nationally in the NAIA, to earn a first-place award for his work.

Colley took home the award with the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship game recap titled, “National Champs! SSU MBB defeats Lewis-Clark State, 74-68, for first national title.”

Along with Shawnee State, fellow Mid-South Conference sports information departments at Cumberlands (Ky.), Lindsey Wilson and Life (Ga.) also made the list, with Sutton Jacobs taking home three first-place honors for Cumberlands — for best infographic, best publicity video and best feature video.

Cumberlands (Ky.) was also awarded the 2020-21 NAIA-SIDA Spitler Award for its work as a sports information department.

Colley is a former staffer with The Portsmouth Daily Times.

A full list of award winners can be found at: https://www.naia.org/sports-information-directors/2020-21/files/2020-21_Publications_Contest_Composite_List.pdf.

