Boyd becomes latest SSU MBB signee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The men’s basketball program at Shawnee State University received a big addition to its 2021 recruiting class over the weekend — as former Bowling Green (Ky.) Warren Central standout D’Andre Boyd, who spent the past year playing for national Junior College powerhouse John A. Logan (Ill.), signed with the Bears.

Boyd, a 6-5, 200-pound wing, will have four seasons of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020-21 campaign at SSU.

Warren Central days

A standout throughout his high school career, Boyd blossomed in a big way during his final two seasons of high school basketball inside the competitive Warren Central program, which has produced numerous college signees including NCAA Division I basketball standout George Fant (Western Kentucky), who made the switch to pro football and now plays for the Seattle Seahawks’ organization, and Lonnell Dewalt, who played for Kentucky’s football program and had interest to play both football and basketball at the D-I level.

Following in the footsteps of recent high-level talents to come out of Warren Central — such as Morehead State’s Skyelar Potter and talented combo forward Jordan Cousin — Boyd burst onto the scene as a junior, finishing second on the team in scoring (13.8) while leading the Dragons in rebounding (9.1).

His play during the 2018-19 season allowed Warren Central to avenge two earlier defeats to the top team in the 4th Region — Bowling Green — in the regional title contest, which spearheaded a 22-12 season for the Dragons and a KHSAA state semifinal appearance in one of Kentucky’s toughest basketball areas in terms of competition.

As a senior, however, Boyd kicked his game up another level.

Playing for a loaded Warren Central unit that had six players average at least six points per game and nine average at least three per outing, Boyd’s scoring ability shined the brightest on a Dragons’ unit that went 26-7 during his senior season.

Boyd, who averaged 18 points and 7.6 rebounds per game on 53-percent shooting, allowed Warren Central to again overcome two losses to Bowling Green en route to claiming the program’s third consecutive 4th Region championship.

While Warren Central’s journey in the famed KHSAA Sweet 16 was unfortunately halted before it began, Boyd built up quite a resume for himself — earning second-team all-state honors while being named as a Mr. Basketball Finalist after winning the 4th Region’s Player of the Year honor.

Joining the powerhouse

at John A. Logan

Having experienced a wide range of success at Bowling Green, it wasn’t a surprise that the big boys came calling.

Georgetown.

William Penn.

Shawnee State, who attempted to recruit Boyd last year, as well.

Ultimately, with Cousin having already gone through the program at John A. Logan — and the appeal of NJCAA National Player of the Year and Los Angeles Clippers’ 2020 second-round draft choice Jay Scrubb having played there — the Vols proved to be the pick.

As a late bloomer, Boyd wasn’t heavily recruited coming out of high school, but made an impact with a program that has produced a who’s-who of current and future high-level college basketball players — averaging six points per game in 23 appearances while shooting 52.5-percent from the field and 43.8-percent from three-point range.

Boyd also made 12 starts for John A. Logan.

The freshman sharpshooter ended up being one of eight players on the Vols roster to average at least six points per game.

The others — Mario McKinney (New Mexico State), Sydney Curry (Kansas), Roman Douglas-Watkins (Long Beach State), Jamarion Sharp (Western Kentucky), Xavier Ball (Lamar), Cam Alford (transferred from Alabama A&M) and Detrick Reeves, Jr. (seven reported Division I offers out of high school according to Rivals.com) — all had the opportunity to play or will be playing D-I basketball.

That collection of talent, which Boyd helped contribute greatly to, finished 18-5 with an appearance in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament’s Second Round — where John A. Logan fell to national semifinalist Ranger (Texas) College.

Additional

Boyd becomes the fourth addition to what is shaping up to be another strong recruiting class for DeLano Thomas and the Shawnee State men’s basketball staff.

The wing joins forward Elijah Bishop and guards Jaiden Guice and Feisal Crumby, Jr. in the class.

