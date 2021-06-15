Adkins joins Rio men’s golf

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West senior Eli Adkins hadn’t planned to golf collegiality until late into his senior year of high school.

Competing as a four-year member of the Senators’ boys golf team helped Adkins continue his love and development in the game, and now has opened an opportunity to join the men’s golf team at Rio Grande University.

At his ceremony inside the PWHS gymnasium, Adkins signed to do just that beginning this fall.

“I’ve always loved the game ever since I was little. I never really had the intention of playing in college until this opportunity came up,” Adkins said. “I had to jump on it as soon as I could.”

Adkins was a four-year member of the West golf team under coach Charlie Cooper and competed alongside area talents as part of the Tri-State Junior Golf Tour.

“Golf these past four years, there’s nothing I can really compare it to. Just a great time, my teammates made it really enjoyable and playing for Coach Coop(er) was a great experience.”

Rio’s close proximity to his family’s Scioto County home was one of the reasons Adkins decided to join the RedStorm’s golf team, in addition to the town’s relatively quiet locale.

“Not many distractions, I can focus on school and golf there,” Adkins said. “I’ll be really close to my family, anytime I’ll want to come home I’m able to.”

As a RedStorm student, Adkins said he plans on working toward obtaining a degree in nursing.

Also during his time as a Senator, Adkins was a four-year member of the boys basketball team and a two-year boys tennis player during the spring season.

Adkins and his class of 2021 teammates were some of the catalysts behind the Senators’ boys basketball program winning its’ first sectional championship since 1998.

“It’s great to know that my senior class and I are going to go down in history as the first team in 23 years to win a sectional,”Adkins said. “It’s a great honor to be apart of that.”

Joined by parents Julie and Darrin Adkins and a host of his Senator classmates, Adkins rubber stamped his plans for the next four years while thanking those who played a role along the way.

“They’ve always been there for me, I knew they’d be here today. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for them. I’m thankful and blessed,” he said.

Portsmouth West’s Eli Adkins attempts a putt at The Elks Country Club in McDermott during a round in his junior season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_IMG_4369.jpg Portsmouth West’s Eli Adkins attempts a putt at The Elks Country Club in McDermott during a round in his junior season. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth West senior Eli Adkins (center seated) signed to join the men’s golf team at the University of Rio Grande at a signing ceremony in late May. Pictured (L-R, seated): Julie Adkins, Eli Adkins, Darrin Adkins. (Back row): Charlie Cooper https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Adkins-signing.jpg Portsmouth West senior Eli Adkins (center seated) signed to join the men’s golf team at the University of Rio Grande at a signing ceremony in late May. Pictured (L-R, seated): Julie Adkins, Eli Adkins, Darrin Adkins. (Back row): Charlie Cooper Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

